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Libya's Haftar, Bahrain Back UN Push to Unify Rivals Before Vote
(MENAFN) The deputy commander of eastern Libya's forces held talks Wednesday with a senior Bahraini delegation, and both sides pledged backing for international and UN efforts to unify Libya's fractured institutions before national elections.
Saddam Haftar received the group, led by Sheikh Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, chairman of Bahrain's Strategic Security Bureau, in Benghazi, according to a statement from the eastern Libyan forces.
The statement said the two delegations covered several “issues of mutual interest” and reaffirmed their support for the UN-led push to bring the country's institutions under one roof ahead of a vote.
The meeting comes as Libya remains split between rival power centers in the west and east. Armed groups have multiplied across the country, and security tensions flare up repeatedly.
Presidential and parliamentary elections first scheduled for December 2021 have never taken place, stalled by political and legal disputes.
On Aug. 30, Libyan factions struck a UN-facilitated deal to reconstitute the board of the High National Elections Commission and settle unresolved questions in the legal framework for presidential and parliamentary elections. Under the agreement, the parties committed to work toward holding the elections within 24 months at most.
Saddam Haftar received the group, led by Sheikh Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, chairman of Bahrain's Strategic Security Bureau, in Benghazi, according to a statement from the eastern Libyan forces.
The statement said the two delegations covered several “issues of mutual interest” and reaffirmed their support for the UN-led push to bring the country's institutions under one roof ahead of a vote.
The meeting comes as Libya remains split between rival power centers in the west and east. Armed groups have multiplied across the country, and security tensions flare up repeatedly.
Presidential and parliamentary elections first scheduled for December 2021 have never taken place, stalled by political and legal disputes.
On Aug. 30, Libyan factions struck a UN-facilitated deal to reconstitute the board of the High National Elections Commission and settle unresolved questions in the legal framework for presidential and parliamentary elections. Under the agreement, the parties committed to work toward holding the elections within 24 months at most.
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