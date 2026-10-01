Worldbox Business Intelligence is pleased to announce the successful achievement of SOC 2 Type I and SOC 2 Type II compliance.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Worldbox Business Intelligence Achieves SOC 2 Type I and Type II Compliance, Strengthening Commitment to Data Security and Client TrustWorldbox Business Intelligence, a global provider of business information and intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce the successful achievement of SOC 2 Type I and SOC 2 Type II examination, representing a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to information security, data protection and operational resilience.Worldbox is also progressing towards ISO 27001 certification, further strengthening its information security management framework and demonstrating its continued investment in internationally recognised security standards.As organisations increasingly rely on business intelligence, corporate data and third-party information to support critical decisions, the security, integrity and availability of that information have become increasingly important.Worldbox provides business information to clients across sectors including financial services, banking, insurance, compliance and risk management. Its solutions support activities such as corporate due diligence, credit assessment, Know Your Business (KYB), compliance and ongoing risk monitoring.Achieving SOC 2 Type I and Type II provides clients with additional assurance that Worldbox has established and maintained controls relevant to the security, availability and confidentiality of its systems and services.SOC 2 Type I assesses the design of relevant controls at a specific point in time, while SOC 2 Type II provides additional assurance through an assessment of the operating effectiveness of those controls over a defined period.What this means for Worldbox clientsThe achievement of SOC 2 Type I and Type II is particularly important for organisations that depend on trusted third-party data providers and technology platforms.For Worldbox clients, the achievement provides:Greater assurance around information security - demonstrating that security controls have been formally assessed against the applicable SOC 2 criteria.Increased confidence in data handling - supporting clients' own third-party risk management, procurement and vendor due-diligence processes.Stronger operational resilience - with controls designed to support the security, availability and reliability of Worldbox's services.Support for compliance requirements - helping clients satisfy internal security, risk and supplier-assurance requirements when assessing Worldbox as a data and technology provider.Greater transparency - providing an independently assessed framework through which Worldbox can demonstrate its commitment to security and control effectiveness.Reduced third-party risk - giving organisations additional information when evaluating Worldbox as part of their critical data and technology supply chain.Supporting the next generation of AI-powered business intelligenceThe achievement comes at an important time for Worldbox as the company continues to develop its business intelligence capabilities and make its data increasingly accessible through APIs, technology platforms, marketplaces and AI-enabled applications.As businesses increasingly use AI agents and automated workflows to retrieve, analyse and act upon business information, robust security and governance controls are becoming an essential component of the underlying data infrastructure.Worldbox's investment in SOC 2 and ISO 27001 is therefore designed not only to support its existing client base, but also to provide a strong foundation for the company's expanding technology, API and marketplace ecosystem.For technology partners and organisations integrating Worldbox data into their own platforms, these standards provide additional assurance when assessing the security and operational controls of an external data provider.Continuing the journey with ISO 27001Following the achievement of SOC 2 Type I and Type II, Worldbox is continuing its information security programme with the ISO 27001 certification process.ISO 27001 provides a globally recognised framework for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an Information Security Management System (ISMS).The continued focus on both SOC 2 and ISO 27001 reflects Worldbox's approach of embedding information security into its wider business operations rather than treating security as a standalone technology function.A commitment to continuous improvementThe achievement of SOC 2 Type I and Type II forms part of Worldbox's broader commitment to continuously strengthening its governance, security and operational processes.Edward Sornio, CEO at Worldbox Business Intelligence, said:“Achieving SOC 2 Type I and Type II is an important milestone for Worldbox and reflects the investment we are making in the security, governance and resilience of our business. Our clients trust us with business-critical information, and we recognise the responsibility that comes with that trust. As Worldbox expands its API, marketplace and AI-enabled capabilities, having a robust security and control framework is increasingly important. Our continued progress towards ISO 27001 further demonstrates our commitment to maintaining high standards and continuously improving how we protect and deliver our services.”About Worldbox Business IntelligenceWorldbox Business Intelligence provides global business information and intelligence solutions designed to help organisations make more informed decisions about companies, markets and commercial relationships.Worldbox supports clients across areas including business intelligence, commercial credit risk, compliance, due diligence and corporate research, providing access to business information from markets around the world.Through its data, technology and API capabilities, Worldbox is also developing an increasingly connected business information ecosystem designed to support financial institutions, corporates, technology providers and the emerging generation of AI-powered applications.For more information, visit:

Edward Sornio

World Box UK Ltd

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Worldbox Business Intelligence Achieves SOC 2 Type I and Type II News Provided By World Box UK Ltd October 01, 2026, 08:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology



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