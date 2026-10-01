Keeper Security Freshservice Workflow App Streamlines Vault And Privileged Access Request Process

New integration enables IT and security teams to search the Keeper vault and submit access requests directly from the Freshservice ticket sidebar

- Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper SecurityLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Keeper Security, the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge identity security and Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform, today announces a Freshservice Workflow integration that connects vault and privileged access requests to the ticketing systems IT and security teams already use. The integration lets agents fulfill Keeper vault access and approval requests – including Endpoint Privilege Manager and Cloud SSO device approvals – directly from a Freshservice ticket. The workflow bottleneck experienced with other solutions is eliminated by removing the need for agents to leave tickets for approvals, log into a separate system or move decisions through unaudited side channels like email or chat.Streamlining Ticket Management and ApprovalAccess approvals often stall after the initial request creation. A user submits a helpdesk ticket, but the person fulfilling it has to leave that ticket, log into a separate system, track down the right record or folder and manually grant permission before reporting back. Each handoff introduces delays and moves access decisions outside of the audit trail.The Keeper Security Freshservice Workflow App removes that handoff. When an employee submits a request through a Freshservice service catalog item, the assigned agent can search through Keeper content, configure permissions and approve or deny the request from a Keeper Vault tab inside the ticket itself. Every action runs through a customer-hosted Keeper Commander ServiceMode endpoint, so Keeper's zero-knowledge encryption and access controls stay intact, and Keeper never stores credentials inside Freshservice's IT Service Management (ITSM) and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) platform."The cryptographic boundary cannot move outside Keeper,” said Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security.“This integration processes every approval through Commander ServiceMode on infrastructure owned and controlled by the customer, so the attack surface doesn't expand when you wire Freshservice into your approval workflow. Freshservice is the interface for the request, never the place where secrets are stored.""Every access request is an identity decision, and the further those decisions drift from a governed system, the weaker the audit trail becomes,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security.“Integrating Keeper into Freshservice keeps approval decisions inside a ticketing system that security teams already trust, which means zero standing privilege and full audit control stay intact. This becomes increasingly important in the agentic era, as access requests multiply across both human and machine identities."The integration also supports Endpoint Privilege Manager and Cloud SSO device approvals when paired with Keeper's ITSM for Freshservice app, so security admins maintain a single ticketing interface for both incident-driven access requests and routine approval workflows.AvailabilityThe Keeper Security Freshservice Workflow App is available now in the Freshworks Marketplace for organisations with an active Keeper Commander deployment. To learn more about the integration, visit keeper.###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is the leading zero-trust and zero-knowledge identity security solution, trusted by millions of people and thousands of organizations globally. KeeperPAMis Keeper's privileged access management platform that unifies password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged session management and endpoint privilege management in a single cloud-native platform, protected with quantum-resistant encryption. KeeperAI delivers real-time, AI-native threat detection across every privileged session. As AI agents proliferate and identity becomes the defining attack surface, Keeper governs access for humans, machines, non-human identities and AI agents, serving as the unified control plane for access, compliance and visibility across the enterprise. For more information, visit KeeperSecurity.

Charley Nash

Eskenzi PR

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Keeper Security Freshservice Workflow App Streamlines Vault and Privileged Access Request Process News Provided By Eskenzi PR October 01, 2026, 08:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Science, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.