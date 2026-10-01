Abdulatif Al Fozan Autism Center Becomes 1St In Saudi Arabia To Earn Accreditation For Comprehensive Student Wellbeingtm

Abdulatif Al Fozan Autism Center Becomes First in Saudi Arabia to Earn Accreditation for Comprehensive Student WellbeingTM

- Dr. Mohamed Sami Aladsani, CEO of AFAC.

AL KHOBAR, EASTERN PROVINCE, SAUDI ARABIA, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AL KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, October 2026 – The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES ) proudly announces that Abdulatif Al Fozan Autism Center (AFAC) has become the first center in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to earn the Accreditation for Comprehensive Student WellbeingTM (ACSW). This national milestone recognizes AFAC's commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive and wellbeing-focused educational environment in which all students can learn, communicate, develop independence and thrive.

To earn the accreditation, AFAC met IBCCES requirements, including completion of specialized training and certification by at least 80% of student-facing staff, participation in a comprehensive facilities audit, and a commitment to ongoing professional development throughout the accreditation term. The training equips staff with practical, evidence-based strategies related to student wellbeing, autism and neurodiversity, mental health awareness, trauma-informed practices, behavioral support, accessibility and inclusive education.

As part of the ACSW process, IBCCES also conducted a comprehensive onsite review of AFAC's facilities and operations to evaluate existing practices, accessibility and sensory considerations, and opportunities to further strengthen the student experience. The ACSW is a specialized school-level accreditation designed to help educational organizations create safe, nurturing and effective learning environments that support the whole student.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to be understood, supported and empowered to reach their full potential. At Abdulatif Al Fozan Autism Center, this belief guides everything we do. We are proud to provide a place where autistic children can grow and thrive with the support of their families,” says Dr. Mohamed Sami Aladsani, chief executive officer of AFAC.“Our partnership with IBCCES strengthens our practices, advances our team's expertise and capabilities, and enhances the quality of our services. Accreditation goes beyond certification; it reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and to ensuring that children and families remain central to our work. Our aspiration is for AFAC to help set a benchmark for excellence in autism services and create lasting impact for children and families. Together with IBCCES, we aim to advance autism inclusion from the Eastern Province across Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and beyond, contributing to a global movement toward communities that are more informed, accessible, inclusive and welcoming.”

AFAC's physical environment is purposefully designed for autistic and sensory-sensitive students. It incorporates structured and predictable learning spaces, clear circulation routes, sensory and calming areas, visual supports, carefully considered lighting and sensory conditions, dedicated therapy and activity spaces, technology-supported learning environments, and outdoor areas that promote participation and independence. Beyond direct student services, AFAC supports families, develops professionals, promotes autism awareness, contributes to knowledge sharing and research, and works to strengthen inclusive practices within the wider community.

“AFAC's achievement as the first center in Saudi Arabia to earn the ACSW reflects meaningful leadership and a clear commitment to placing student wellbeing at the heart of its work,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES CEO and board chairman.“By investing in evidence-based training, operational review and continuous improvement, AFAC is strengthening the support available to autistic and sensory-sensitive students and setting a powerful example for educational and autism-service organizations across the region.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Abdulatif Al Fozan Autism Center (AFAC) is now featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, a free tool that provides individuals with disabilities real-time guidance on certified locations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps individuals and families identify organizations that have completed IBCCES certification requirements..

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified and AutismTravel, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

About Abdulatif Al Fozan Autism Center

Abdulatif Al Fozan Autism Center (AFAC), located in Al Khobar, Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia, is a specialized center dedicated to supporting autistic children and their families through education, development, rehabilitation and multidisciplinary services. AFAC provides an integrated model centered on each student's individual strengths, communication abilities, sensory needs, developmental priorities and level of independence.

AFAC has also been named a winner of the Fourth Edition of the King Salman International Award for Disability Research in the Universal Accessibility category. The distinction follows a rigorous scientific evaluation and recognizes AFAC's contribution and impact in advancing universal accessibility for people with disabilities.

Media and Accreditation Contact

Samira Hedna

Quality Director

Abdulatif Al Fozan Autism Center (AFAC)

Al Khobar, Eastern Province, Saudi Arabia

Email:...

General Inquiries:...

Phone: +966 50 739 5809

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

Myron Pincomb

IBCCES

+ 1 904 608 0493

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Abdulatif Al Fozan Autism Center Becomes 1st in Saudi Arabia to Earn Accreditation for Comprehensive Student WellbeingTM News Provided By IBCCES October 01, 2026, 08:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.