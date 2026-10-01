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Google Rolls Out Gemini 4 Argon to Cyber Defenders
(MENAFN) Google introduced a new frontier artificial intelligence model, Gemini 4 Argon, on Wednesday, starting its rollout with trusted cybersecurity defenders before opening access more widely.
The company said the model is built to sustain deep reasoning across complex work in software engineering, legal and financial tasks, and cybersecurity.
“Today, we’re announcing our new frontier model, Gemini 4 Argon,” Koray Kavukcuoglu, senior vice president of Google DeepMind and Google's chief AI architect, wrote.
Early access is being granted through the Fairwind Program. Google is also taking part in the US government's voluntary process for pre-release model access.
The company plans to offer Argon to developers, enterprises and consumers “as soon as possible” as it collects feedback and tightens safeguards.
According to Google, the model can autonomously find, validate and patch critical software vulnerabilities.
Google is also raising the model's output limit to 1 million tokens, up from 64,000, enabling longer stretches of reasoning and generation.
Thousands of Google employees already use Argon for specialized coding, research and writing, the company said.
The company said the model is built to sustain deep reasoning across complex work in software engineering, legal and financial tasks, and cybersecurity.
“Today, we’re announcing our new frontier model, Gemini 4 Argon,” Koray Kavukcuoglu, senior vice president of Google DeepMind and Google's chief AI architect, wrote.
Early access is being granted through the Fairwind Program. Google is also taking part in the US government's voluntary process for pre-release model access.
The company plans to offer Argon to developers, enterprises and consumers “as soon as possible” as it collects feedback and tightens safeguards.
According to Google, the model can autonomously find, validate and patch critical software vulnerabilities.
Google is also raising the model's output limit to 1 million tokens, up from 64,000, enabling longer stretches of reasoning and generation.
Thousands of Google employees already use Argon for specialized coding, research and writing, the company said.
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