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Italy Extends Spain Border Checks 15 Days Over Ceuta Migrant Crisis
(MENAFN) Italy has prolonged its temporary border controls with Spain by another 15 days, citing ongoing concerns over the situation in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, local media reported Wednesday.
Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi ordered the extension of checks at air and maritime borders after consulting the Committee for the Analysis of Immigration and Border Security, which convened earlier in the day, an Italian news agency reported.
The Interior Ministry said the move was driven by conditions in Ceuta, in particular the lingering concerns that first led authorities to impose the controls. Checks at Italy's air and maritime borders with Spain will stay in place for 15 more days, the ministry said.
Rome has notified the European Commission and the interior ministers of other EU member states of the extension, according to the news agency.
The crisis in Ceuta began when roughly 72,000 people crossed irregularly from Morocco into the enclave on July 30-31, according to official Spanish government estimates.
The latest estimates show more than 3,000 migrants, including several hundred minors, are still sleeping on the streets of the North African enclave. Temporary accommodation facilities have been set up, but authorities said as many as 200 people voluntarily return to Morocco each day.
Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi ordered the extension of checks at air and maritime borders after consulting the Committee for the Analysis of Immigration and Border Security, which convened earlier in the day, an Italian news agency reported.
The Interior Ministry said the move was driven by conditions in Ceuta, in particular the lingering concerns that first led authorities to impose the controls. Checks at Italy's air and maritime borders with Spain will stay in place for 15 more days, the ministry said.
Rome has notified the European Commission and the interior ministers of other EU member states of the extension, according to the news agency.
The crisis in Ceuta began when roughly 72,000 people crossed irregularly from Morocco into the enclave on July 30-31, according to official Spanish government estimates.
The latest estimates show more than 3,000 migrants, including several hundred minors, are still sleeping on the streets of the North African enclave. Temporary accommodation facilities have been set up, but authorities said as many as 200 people voluntarily return to Morocco each day.
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