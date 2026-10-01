IND Vs SL, Asian Games 2026: Ishan Kishan's Rescue Act With 80-Run Knock Draws Fan Praise

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan displayed his supreme clutch credentials during the Asian Games 2026 semifinal against Sri Lanka at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Thursday, October 1.

The Men in Blue advanced to the final following a 124-run win over Sri Lanka. After posting a total of 169/7, thanks to Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 80-run knock and a quickfire 21-ball 38 by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India bundled out Sri Lanka for a paltry 45 in 9.5 overs. Nuwanidu Fernando (15) was the only Sri Lankan batter to have registered a double-digit score.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/7), Axar Patel (2/8), and Abhishek Sharma (2/2) led a clinical bowling demolition alongside tidy spells from the rest of the attack, completing suffocating Sri Lanka's run chase and sealing a dominant victory to secure India's spot in the gold medal match.

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Ishan Kishan's Knock Rescues India from Early Trouble

Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were instrumental in dragging India out of the early-match quagmire. After Sooryavanshi unleashed his firepower and played a quickfire knock at the top, the responsibility fell on Ishan to anchor the middle overs.

Walking out to bat at No.5 instead of his usual spot at the top of the order, the dynamic left-hander adjusted brilliantly to the team's requirements, proving once again why he remains one of the most reliable anchors in high-stakes fixtures.

Despite running short of partnerships, as Shreyas Iyer (13), Axar Patel (8), Tilak Varma (2), and Shivam Dube (3) were dismissed cheaply, the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter kept his calm and farmed the strike masterfully, spearheading the tail and steering India to a haven before unleashing a brutal assault in the final overs.

8️⃣0️⃣* Runs4️⃣6️⃣ Deliveries 4️⃣ Fours5️⃣ SixesIshan Kishan stood tall under pressure today Scorecard ▶️ #TeamIndia | #AsianGames | @ishankishan51 twitter/VHHVlzIaFk

- BCCI (@BCCI) October 1, 2026

Ishan Kishan's knock can be divided into two phases. In the first 26 balls, Ishan Kishan scored 42 runs at a strike rate of 161.59 before accelerating dramatically in the death overs to hammer his final 20 deliveries for 38 runs, finishing with an 80 off 46 balls.

His knock consists of 5 sixes and 4 fours, which means Ishan Kishan scored 46 runs through boundaries, leaving the remaining 34 runs to be scampered through hard-running singles and doubles in between the carnage.

Fans Hail Kishan's Clutch Knock On A Tough Pitch

Ishan Kishan's rescue act on a tough pitch where other batters, except for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, struggled to get going, has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts hailing his composed yet aggressive knock.

Taking to their X handles, many fans praised Kishan for stepping up under pressure and delivering a crucial knock when India needed him most, with some calling him a 'clutch player' and the 'most dependable batsman' in tough situations. Another fan described his innings as a 'knock for the ages,' while one hailed him as the 'Lion of Indian cricket.'

Another section of fans highlighted Kishan's ability to deliver in pressure situations, with one saying, 'When in crisis, call Ishan Kishan,' while others praised his adaptability after being moved down to No.5.

Brilliant knock under pressure! Ishan Kishan leading from the front.

- SWATI (@swati568520) October 1, 2026

What a knock from Ishan Kishan! 80 off 46 in a semifinal when India needed someone to take charge. This is the kind of innings that reminds you of his match-winning ability.

- yuvraj Singh chauhan (@yuvrajc36) October 1, 2026

Class innings by Ishan Kishan! 79 off just 45 balls. Pure quality.

- SWATI (@swati568520) October 1, 2026

It's good score looking at the pitch and Ishan did exceptionally good.

- Priti Trivedi (@Prititrivedi_) October 1, 2026

Great batting by Kishan and Good cameo by SooryavanshiOne thing this pitch have made it sure that BLIND SLOGGING is useless, if you don't give extremely flat pitches, those players career are finishedExample: abhishek Sharma

- Gaurav (@82GOATMCG) October 1, 2026

The only LION OF INDIAN CRICKET ISHAN KISHAN, always perform on when the MATTER the MOST ńàv (@A5rlw) October 1, 2026

1 observation on Ishan Kishan, he performs when no one else does He is one of the clutch player in Indian team Yashah Trends ✦ (@YashahTrends) October 1, 2026

Moved down the order, from No 3 to No 5, Ishan Kishan didn't budge. But for his knock India's Gold Medal quest would have become dicey today. Ishan this year is leadership material#AsianGames

- Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 1, 2026

A KNOCK FOR THE AGES IN INDIAN T20I HISTORY - Asian Games- Semi Final.- Most batters struggled Ishan Kishan had the answers, he smashed 80* runs from just 46 balls, One of the ultimate innings, we have witnessed an iconic innings. twitter/AxEHpJIfC5

- Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 1, 2026

Ishan Kishan today was asked to bat out of position. He came to bat at number 5 which is not his natural batting position in T20I cricket & he is still doing so well Kishan has been so clutch for India since WC, be it that WC game against Pakistan on tough pitch which he...

- Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) October 1, 2026

When in crisis, call Ishan Kishan twitter/1BlPtAelLM

- Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 1, 2026

“ISHAN KISHAN” the most dependable batsman on tough situations twitter/QDbiEVw5hN

- ORANGE ARMY (@SUNRISERSU) October 1, 2026

Meanwhile, Team India will face Pakistan in a Gold Medal match at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Saturday, October 3.

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