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Xi Calls for Stability, Says China Economy Withstood Pressure
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the nation on Wednesday to hold to stability, declaring that the world's second-largest economy had “withstood pressure,” according to Chinese media.
Xi spoke at a reception after laying floral tributes to fallen national heroes at Tian'anmen Square for Martyrs' Day, one day before China's 77th National Day. Beijing marks National Day every Oct. 1 to commemorate the 1949 founding of the People's Republic of China.
Pointing out that this year opens the country's 15th Five-Year Plan, Xi said the Chinese economy had “withstood pressure, moved towards new and better development, and demonstrated strong resilience and vitality.”
“We must adhere to the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, fully and accurately implement the new development philosophy … strive to complete the annual goals and tasks, and achieve a good start to the 15th Five-Year Plan,” media quoted the Chinese president as saying.
China has set its 2026 economic growth target at 4.5% to 5%. Factory activity in the economy expanded in September for the first time in three months.
Xi also stressed that Beijing “must adhere to an independent foreign policy of peace” in a world fraught with “turmoil.”
On Taiwan, he said the Chinese side “must deepen cross-strait exchanges and cooperation, resolutely crack down on ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces, oppose external interference, promote the peaceful development of cross-strait relations, and advance the great cause of national reunification.”
China sees Taiwan as its “breakaway province,” while Taipei has insisted on independence since 1949.
Earlier in the day, Xi and other attendees sang the national anthem and observed a moment of silence for fallen heroes at Tian'anmen Square in central Beijing. Nine large flower baskets, with ribbons reading “Eternal Glory to the People's Heroes,” were placed in front of the Monument to the People's Heroes.
Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and secretary of the party's Beijing Municipal Committee, presided over the ceremony.
This year marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March of the Chinese Workers' and Peasants' Red Army.
China will observe a weeklong National Day holiday from Oct. 1 to 7.
Xi spoke at a reception after laying floral tributes to fallen national heroes at Tian'anmen Square for Martyrs' Day, one day before China's 77th National Day. Beijing marks National Day every Oct. 1 to commemorate the 1949 founding of the People's Republic of China.
Pointing out that this year opens the country's 15th Five-Year Plan, Xi said the Chinese economy had “withstood pressure, moved towards new and better development, and demonstrated strong resilience and vitality.”
“We must adhere to the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, fully and accurately implement the new development philosophy … strive to complete the annual goals and tasks, and achieve a good start to the 15th Five-Year Plan,” media quoted the Chinese president as saying.
China has set its 2026 economic growth target at 4.5% to 5%. Factory activity in the economy expanded in September for the first time in three months.
Xi also stressed that Beijing “must adhere to an independent foreign policy of peace” in a world fraught with “turmoil.”
On Taiwan, he said the Chinese side “must deepen cross-strait exchanges and cooperation, resolutely crack down on ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces, oppose external interference, promote the peaceful development of cross-strait relations, and advance the great cause of national reunification.”
China sees Taiwan as its “breakaway province,” while Taipei has insisted on independence since 1949.
Earlier in the day, Xi and other attendees sang the national anthem and observed a moment of silence for fallen heroes at Tian'anmen Square in central Beijing. Nine large flower baskets, with ribbons reading “Eternal Glory to the People's Heroes,” were placed in front of the Monument to the People's Heroes.
Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and secretary of the party's Beijing Municipal Committee, presided over the ceremony.
This year marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Long March of the Chinese Workers' and Peasants' Red Army.
China will observe a weeklong National Day holiday from Oct. 1 to 7.
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