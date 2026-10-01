403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Malaysia Denounces Al-Aqsa Raid, Urges UN Security Council Action
(MENAFN) Malaysia on Wednesday condemned "in the strongest terms" a fresh mass entry into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, in which more than a thousand "illegal" Israeli occupiers and senior Israeli officials took part.
"The deliberate storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque constitutes a grave violation, undermines the established historical and legal status quo of the Holy Site and is a blatant attempt to create a new reality on the ground," said a statement from Kuala Lumpur's Foreign Ministry.
The Foreign Ministry said the repeated incursions by Israeli occupiers and senior officials are a flagrant breach of international law and of the historical and legal status quo governing the mosque.
"These acts are not isolated provocations, but form part of the Zionist Israeli regime’s continued attempts to alter the identity and character of Al-Aqsa Mosque and occupied East Jerusalem," it went on to say.
Malaysia "categorically" rejects any such attempts, the ministry said, stressing that the mosque's sanctity and the religious rights of Muslim worshippers must be fully respected and upheld.
Kuala Lumpur urged the international community, and the UN Security Council in particular, to take "urgent and concrete" action to force the "Zionist Israeli regime" to halt these deliberate and flagrant violations immediately.
"The Zionist Israeli regime must be held accountable for its continued attempts to undermine the historical and legal status quo at Al-Haram Al-Sharif," the statement further said.
The ministry also reaffirmed its "unwavering" solidarity with the Palestinian people and their inalienable right to self-determination. It restated Malaysia's longstanding backing for an independent, sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The statement followed a Monday incident in which hundreds of Israeli occupiers stormed the compound under the protection of Israeli police during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.
"The deliberate storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque constitutes a grave violation, undermines the established historical and legal status quo of the Holy Site and is a blatant attempt to create a new reality on the ground," said a statement from Kuala Lumpur's Foreign Ministry.
The Foreign Ministry said the repeated incursions by Israeli occupiers and senior officials are a flagrant breach of international law and of the historical and legal status quo governing the mosque.
"These acts are not isolated provocations, but form part of the Zionist Israeli regime’s continued attempts to alter the identity and character of Al-Aqsa Mosque and occupied East Jerusalem," it went on to say.
Malaysia "categorically" rejects any such attempts, the ministry said, stressing that the mosque's sanctity and the religious rights of Muslim worshippers must be fully respected and upheld.
Kuala Lumpur urged the international community, and the UN Security Council in particular, to take "urgent and concrete" action to force the "Zionist Israeli regime" to halt these deliberate and flagrant violations immediately.
"The Zionist Israeli regime must be held accountable for its continued attempts to undermine the historical and legal status quo at Al-Haram Al-Sharif," the statement further said.
The ministry also reaffirmed its "unwavering" solidarity with the Palestinian people and their inalienable right to self-determination. It restated Malaysia's longstanding backing for an independent, sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The statement followed a Monday incident in which hundreds of Israeli occupiers stormed the compound under the protection of Israeli police during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment