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Russia Extends Diesel Export Ban to Oct. 31 as Fuel Crunch Deepens
(MENAFN) The Russian government has prolonged a ban on diesel, marine fuel and gasoil exports by direct producers, pushing the deadline from Sept. 30 to Oct. 31, the Cabinet's press service said Wednesday.
"The decree extends the ban on the export of diesel and marine fuel, as well as gasoil, exported from Russia directly by producers, until Oct. 31, 2026, inclusive," the statement said.
Officials said the extension is meant to keep the domestic fuel market stable while demand for motor fuel climbs during the agricultural harvest season.
The measure sits within a wider fuel export ban that stays in force through Jan. 31, 2027.
The curbs come as Russia struggles with fuel shortages. Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries and other energy infrastructure have disrupted domestic supplies.
"The decree extends the ban on the export of diesel and marine fuel, as well as gasoil, exported from Russia directly by producers, until Oct. 31, 2026, inclusive," the statement said.
Officials said the extension is meant to keep the domestic fuel market stable while demand for motor fuel climbs during the agricultural harvest season.
The measure sits within a wider fuel export ban that stays in force through Jan. 31, 2027.
The curbs come as Russia struggles with fuel shortages. Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries and other energy infrastructure have disrupted domestic supplies.
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