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Denmark Launches Major Military Exercise Amid Hybrid Threat Concerns
(MENAFN) Thousands of Danish soldiers began a large-scale military exercise on Thursday, described as the country’s largest military drill since the Cold War.
The exercise, known as Exercise Bluetooth, brings together personnel from Denmark’s volunteer Home Guard across its army, naval and air units. Up to 6,500 volunteers from the Army Home Guard are taking part, supported by members of the Naval Home Guard and Air Force Home Guard.
The drill is intended to strengthen the volunteer force’s ability to respond to a range of security challenges, particularly threats associated with hybrid warfare and acts of sabotage. Participants are expected to train for situations that could involve disruptions or attacks requiring a coordinated response across different parts of the Home Guard.
The exercise comes shortly after Danish intelligence services issued a threat assessment warning that Russia could increase its hybrid warfare activities. The assessment pointed to the possibility of more frequent hostile actions directed at Western countries and NATO members, raising the importance of preparations for security threats that may fall outside traditional military operations.
Danish authorities have therefore placed greater emphasis on ensuring that volunteer forces are prepared to respond quickly when faced with unconventional threats. Exercise Bluetooth provides an opportunity to test the Home Guard’s readiness while improving coordination among its different branches.
“Our tasks are becoming even more relevant. This places certain demands on us, and we need to increase our training somewhat,” Major General Gunner Arpe Nielsen said.
The participation of thousands of volunteers makes the exercise a significant test of Denmark’s ability to mobilize and organize its Home Guard personnel in response to emerging security challenges.
The drill is scheduled to continue through Sunday, with participating forces carrying out training activities focused on strengthening preparedness for hybrid warfare, sabotage and other potential threats.
The exercise, known as Exercise Bluetooth, brings together personnel from Denmark’s volunteer Home Guard across its army, naval and air units. Up to 6,500 volunteers from the Army Home Guard are taking part, supported by members of the Naval Home Guard and Air Force Home Guard.
The drill is intended to strengthen the volunteer force’s ability to respond to a range of security challenges, particularly threats associated with hybrid warfare and acts of sabotage. Participants are expected to train for situations that could involve disruptions or attacks requiring a coordinated response across different parts of the Home Guard.
The exercise comes shortly after Danish intelligence services issued a threat assessment warning that Russia could increase its hybrid warfare activities. The assessment pointed to the possibility of more frequent hostile actions directed at Western countries and NATO members, raising the importance of preparations for security threats that may fall outside traditional military operations.
Danish authorities have therefore placed greater emphasis on ensuring that volunteer forces are prepared to respond quickly when faced with unconventional threats. Exercise Bluetooth provides an opportunity to test the Home Guard’s readiness while improving coordination among its different branches.
“Our tasks are becoming even more relevant. This places certain demands on us, and we need to increase our training somewhat,” Major General Gunner Arpe Nielsen said.
The participation of thousands of volunteers makes the exercise a significant test of Denmark’s ability to mobilize and organize its Home Guard personnel in response to emerging security challenges.
The drill is scheduled to continue through Sunday, with participating forces carrying out training activities focused on strengthening preparedness for hybrid warfare, sabotage and other potential threats.
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