Rove Hotels, IRTH Group To Launch New Residential Projects Across UAE

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Rove Hotels and IRTH Group have entered an exclusive multi-year partnership to develop a pipeline of Rove Home residential projects across the UAE, building on a collaboration that has already seen more than 2,000 units sold out in Dubai.

The first residential development under the expanded partnership will be Rove Home The Greens, a 200-home project in one of Dubai's established residential neighbourhoods. It is scheduled to launch for sale before the end of this year.

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The companies said IRTH Group will develop standalone Rove Home projects across the UAE, combining Rove's hospitality and design concept with IRTH's real estate development and execution capabilities.

More than 2,000 units sold out

Rove and IRTH have previously worked together on three Rove Home residential projects and HQ by Rove, a hospitality-branded office concept.

Together, the developments account for more than 2,000 sold-out residential and commercial units in Dubai, according to the companies.

Their first residential project together, Rove Home Downtown, was launched in 2023 and is now nearing completion. Handover of residences is expected to begin before the end of 2026.

The companies said the performance of their existing projects provided the foundation for the new exclusive partnership and a wider pipeline across the Emirates.

200 homes coming to The Greens

Rove Home The Greens will comprise 200 residences in The Greens, a mature Dubai community with access to Sheikh Zayed Road and major residential, business and leisure districts.

The project will include shared spaces and amenities focused on wellness, work, sport and social interaction.

The companies said it will also introduce new approaches to design, space planning, hospitality and ownership.

Previous Rove Home developments have incorporated features including modular units that can be combined to create larger layouts, space-saving furniture and indoor-outdoor living concepts.

Wider UAE pipeline planned

Osman Celiker, CEO of IRTH Group, said Rove Home The Greens would be the first development launched under the new agreement, with a wider pipeline to follow across the UAE.

“Rove Hotels and IRTH have now decided to take that collaboration forward through an exclusive partnership,” Celiker said.

He added that the partnership reflects the companies' confidence in their existing projects and their plans to develop the concept further.

Paul Bridger, COO of Rove Hotels, said the partnership would allow Rove to expand its residential and commercial presence across the Emirates.

He said the companies aim to combine hospitality, design and amenities with a value-focused offering for residents and businesses.

Rove expands across region

The UAE residential expansion comes as Rove Hotels grows its wider regional footprint.

The hospitality company has announced projects in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Egypt in recent months and now has close to 10,000 keys either operating or under development across the region.

The new agreement with IRTH will focus on standalone Rove Home residential developments in the UAE, while the companies continue their existing collaboration across residential and commercial real estate.

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