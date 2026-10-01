UAE's Khaled Al Shehhi Retains Asian Games Gold Medal In Jiu-Jitsu Final

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE's Khaled Al Shehhi retained the Asian Games gold medal after defeating compatriot Omar Al Suwaidi in the men's 62kg final in jiu-jitsu on Thursday, October 1.

Just few days earlier, Mariam Kareem made history by clinching the gold medal with an emphatic win in the women's 400m hurdles final in Nagoya.

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Kareem had qualified for the final with a dominant run in the heat on Sunday as she clocked a personal-best time of 55.14 seconds. In the final, the 18-year-old UAE athlete broke the Games record with a time of 54.31 to earn the top spot.

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Khaled's win is the third for the Emirates during the ongoing Asian Games, after Sulaiman Abdulrahman won a silver medal in the men's 400m final.

The talented runner also won the gold medal in the Asian Under-20 Championships in Hong Kong earlier this year.

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