UAE's Khaled Al Shehhi Retains Asian Games Gold Medal In Jiu-Jitsu Final
Just few days earlier, Mariam Kareem made history by clinching the gold medal with an emphatic win in the women's 400m hurdles final in Nagoya.Recommended For You
Kareem had qualified for the final with a dominant run in the heat on Sunday as she clocked a personal-best time of 55.14 seconds. In the final, the 18-year-old UAE athlete broke the Games record with a time of 54.31 to earn the top spot.
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Khaled's win is the third for the Emirates during the ongoing Asian Games, after Sulaiman Abdulrahman won a silver medal in the men's 400m final.
The talented runner also won the gold medal in the Asian Under-20 Championships in Hong Kong earlier this year.
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