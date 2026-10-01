Qatar's Non-Hydrocarbon GDP Grows By 2.6% Yoy In Q2 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's non-hydrocarbon gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 2.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 2026, sustaining its growth despite the disruptions to trade routes and global supply chains resulting from regional escalation. This performance highlights the resilience of the non-hydrocarbon sectors and their expanding role in reinforcing the national economy.

Commenting on the economic performance, Secretary-General of the National Planning Council, Dr Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, said:“The results of the second quarter of 2026 reaffirm the strength of the foundations Qatar has built through years of strategic planning and sustained investment aimed at diversifying the economy and enhancing its ability to withstand external shifts. Despite unprecedented regional challenges and their direct impact on the energy sector and global trade flows, the non-hydrocarbon sectors continued to expand, underscoring the robustness of our economic base and the national economy's capacity to adapt to crises while maintaining the continuity of economic activity. We will continue building on these foundations to foster economic diversification, boost productivity, and strengthen competitiveness, and drive more sustainable, long-term growth.”

While non-hydrocarbon sectors continued to record positive performance, the regional constraints and challenges affecting shipping activity and exports led to a 50.7% decline in Qatar's hydrocarbon GDP.

The non-hydrocarbon economy sustained its growth momentum in the second quarter of 2026, expanding by 2.6% year-on-year.

Growth was broad-based across key sectors, with real estate activities leading performance, recording annual growth of 11.0% and contributing QR1,438m (1.2%) to real non-hydrocarbon GDP growth. Financial and insurance activities also expanded by 8.3% year-on-year, adding QR1,356m (1.1%) to real non-hydrocarbon GDP. Construction activity followed, growing by 5.5%, contributing QR1,178m (1%), while wholesale and retail trade advanced by 6.9%, contributing QR1,010m (0.8%) to real non-hydrocarbon growth.

The performance of Qatar's non-hydrocarbon sectors reflects the strength of the economic foundations established over recent years and the continued broadening of the diversification base envisioned under Qatar National Vision 2030.

Throughout this period, Qatar continued to closely monitor markets, safeguard the integrity of supply chains, and guarantee the availability of essential goods and services, thereby preserving overall economic stability.