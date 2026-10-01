Commercial Bank Receives Leadership Skills Development Award

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Commercial Bank has been recognised with the Excellence Award for Leadership Skills Development at the first edition of the Qatar Private Sector Nationalisation Awards 2026, held by the Ministry of Labour to honour individuals and organisations for their outstanding contributions to national workforce development.

Established pursuant to Amiri Decision No. (27) of 2025, the Award highlights organisations and individuals that contribute to nationalisation and the advancement of national talent.

It supports efforts to expand the participation of Qatari talent in the private sector, promote effective nationalisation practices and showcase successful approaches to attracting, nurturing and empowering national talent.

The Excellence Award for Leadership Skills Development acknowledges Commercial Bank's efforts to strengthen leadership capabilities and invest in its people and future national talent. Through professional development and career growth opportunities, the Bank equips national talents with the skills and experience needed to progress in their careers and take on greater responsibilities.

Commercial Bank Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Moss said:“This recognition reinforces our dedication to creating an environment where our people are empowered to grow, contribute and succeed.

He noted "In line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, we continue to invest in building a future-ready workforce and creating meaningful opportunities for Qatari talent to strengthen their capabilities, advance their careers and realise their full potential."

EGM & Chief Human Resources Officer of Commercial Bank, Nasser Abdalla Al Harmi, said:“This award reflects the progress we've made in bringing more Qatari talent into the bank and giving them real opportunities to grow. We've focused on structured development programmes, mentorship and clear career pathways for our Qatari employees, and we'll continue building on that momentum in the years ahead."