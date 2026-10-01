Alrayan Bank Announces New Group CEO

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: AlRayan Bank announces that effective September 30 2026, Fahad Al Khalifa will conclude his tenure as Group Chief Executive Officer and transition to the role of Advisor to the Chairman.

AlRayan Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Usman Ahmed as its new Group Chief Executive Officer. The appointment has received the required approval of Qatar Central Bank.

Usman Ahmed is an internationally accomplished banking executive with more than 30 years of experience across the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

Prior to joining AlRayan Bank, he held a number of senior leadership positions including GCEO of National Bank of Bahrain, Citigroup, including CEO of Citi Malaysia and CEO of Citi Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, in addition to serving as Global Head of Citi Islamic Banking.

His extensive experience spans corporate and investment banking, capital markets, commercial and consumer banking, Islamic finance and strategic transformation.

Ahmed is expected to assume his duties following completion of the necessary joining formalities.

During the intervening period, Omar Al Emadi, will serve as Acting Group Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 October 2026 in addition to his existing role as Group Chief Operations and Administration Officer, until the new GCEO formally assumes office.

Commenting on the new appointment, H E Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, the Chairman of AlRayan Bank's Board of Directors said:“We are pleased to welcome Usman Ahmed as the Bank's new Group Chief Executive Officer. The Board believes that his extensive banking experience, leadership capabilities and track record position him well to lead the Bank through its next phase of development and the continued execution of its strategic priorities.”

He concluded:“The Board expresses its sincere appreciation to Al Khalifa for his leadership, commitment and valuable contribution to the Bank during his tenure as Group Chief Executive Officer and we look forward to continuing to benefit from his experience and strategic insight in his new advisory role.”