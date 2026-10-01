Aamal's Legend Trading And Distribution Signs Agreement To Distribute Marshal Tyres In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aamal Company, one of the region's leading diversified companies, announced that its subsidiary, Legend Trading and Distribution, has signed a distribution agreement with Kumho Tire Co., Ltd. to distribute Marshal tyres in Qatar. The agreement supports Legend's strategy to diversify its product portfolio and offer customers a wider choice of high-quality tyres.

The agreement also reflects Aamal's and Legend's efforts to expand their product range and strengthen their presence in the local market. By adding trusted international brands that combine quality, performance and competitive value, they aim to meet customers' evolving needs.

The signing was attended by Vice Chairman and Managing Director Sheikh Mohamed bin Faisal Al Thani; Chief Executive Officer Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori; Head of Trading and Distribution Sherif Shehata; and General Manager of Aamal Trading and Distribution Ahmed Al Sarhanah.

This agreement will diversify Legend's sources of supply and strengthen supply chain resilience, helping to maintain product availability in Qatar.

Vice Chairman and Managing Director Sheikh Mohamed bin Faisal Al Thani, commented:“This agreement forms part of Aamal's strategy to develop and diversify the activities of its subsidiaries, explore new opportunities for growth, and strengthen their ability to adapt to changes in global markets and supply chains. It also reflects Legend Trading and Distribution's commitment to expanding its portfolio and building partnerships with leading international brands, enhancing its competitiveness and offering customers in Qatar greater choice.”

Chief Executive Officer of Aamal Company, Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori, said:“Adding Marshal tyres to our portfolio is an important step in our ongoing efforts to broaden our offering and provide customers in Qatar with more high-quality options. The agreement also helps us diversify our sources of supply and build a more resilient supply chain, enabling us to respond more effectively to changes and challenges in global markets while maintaining product quality and availability locally.”

He also added:“We will continue to seek opportunities and partnerships with trusted international brands that strengthen our competitiveness, expand our product range and help us meet the evolving needs of the Qatari market.”