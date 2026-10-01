Minister Of Commerce And Industry Visits DJWE

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani visited the 22nd edition of the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE) 2026, held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center and running until 3 October 2026.

During a tour of the exhibition, His Excellency viewed the latest collections of jewellery, watches and gemstones presented by local, regional and international brands.

He also visited several Qatari booths, where he learned about the experiences of local designers and emerging talent, and viewed works and designs reflecting the growing presence of national expertise in the sector.

The visit reflects the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's commitment to supporting the business environment and the private sector, while strengthening the participation of Qatari companies and brands in specialised exhibitions and events. Such participation provides broader opportunities to connect with markets and partners, expand business activities and enhance competitiveness.

This year's exhibition features more than 49 exhibitors representing over 500 brands and brings together leading names from the jewellery and watch industry. It also includes three dedicated pavilions: the Qatari Designers Pavilion, the Turkish Pavilion and the Indian Pavilion. Christie's, the international auction house, is also participating, with its experts presenting specialised discussion sessions on market developments and trends.

DJWE is one of Qatar's leading specialised exhibitions. It provides a platform for brands, designers and industry professionals to connect, pursue commercial opportunities and support the presence of local designers and brands, while reinforcing Qatar's position as a leading destination for specialised international exhibitions and events.