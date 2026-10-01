Minister Al Mannai Discusses Digitalisation And AI Cooperation With Finnish Delegation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai met with Undersecretary of State for International Trade at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland H E Jarno Syrjälä and the accompanying delegation which included representatives of several Finnish technology companies.

They discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Finland in the digital and technology sectors and explore opportunities for partnership and collaboration with Finnish companies and entities.

The two sides discussed opportunities for cooperation in the fields of digitalisation and artificial intelligence, while also reviewing the State of Qatar's national priorities, strategic vision, and ongoing initiatives in these areas.

They also explored areas of mutual interest and opportunities to develop partnerships with Finnish companies and benefit from their expertise and digital solutions.