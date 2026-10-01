Dollar Holds Near Two-Month High As US Treasury Yields Rise

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: The dollar held near a two-month high on Thursday, supported by an extended rise in US Treasury yields partly driven by concerns over persistent global price pressures stemming from the Middle East regional tension.

Against the dollar, the euro was marginally lower at $1.1330 in the early Asian session. It clocked a loss of nearly 2.5% in September, the largest since July 2025, pressured by Europe's debt and energy worries.

Sterling was flat at $1.3264 after having slid 2.1% last month, similarly weighed down by a stronger greenback. The dollar was perched near a two-month high against a basket of currencies and last stood at 101.48, after rising 2% in September.

The yen fell 0.2% to 157.82 per dollar, though it posted a gain of nearly 1.5% last month.

The Australian ​dollar fell to a two-month low of $0.6940 on Thursday, as investors lengthened ​the odds on another near-term rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia after domestic inflation came in slightly lower than forecast.

The New Zealand dollar ​similarly slid to its lowest point since November 2025 at $0.5618.