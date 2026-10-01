403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MI5 Warns UK Universities Over Chinese Research Institute Links
(MENAFN) Britain’s domestic intelligence agency warns that a Chinese research organization has financed academic projects that could enhance Beijing’s espionage capabilities, urging UK universities to examine their partnerships with the institute.
The security service says the China General Technology Research Institute has close connections with China’s Ministry of State Security, the country’s civilian intelligence agency. The organization is also known as the China Academy of General Technology.
“MI5 has identified that the primary purpose of CGTRI is to fund academic research that directly improves MSS technical capability for espionage,” it said.
More than 100 academics linked to UK institutions have taken part in research projects financed through the institute, according to the security service.
The research has included artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, covert communications and steganography, a method used to hide information within other forms of content.
The agency says the projects contribute to Chinese intelligence activities and pose a threat to UK national security. It also acknowledges that some researchers may have been unaware that the institute was financing the projects connected to their work.
The security service says the China General Technology Research Institute has close connections with China’s Ministry of State Security, the country’s civilian intelligence agency. The organization is also known as the China Academy of General Technology.
“MI5 has identified that the primary purpose of CGTRI is to fund academic research that directly improves MSS technical capability for espionage,” it said.
More than 100 academics linked to UK institutions have taken part in research projects financed through the institute, according to the security service.
The research has included artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, covert communications and steganography, a method used to hide information within other forms of content.
The agency says the projects contribute to Chinese intelligence activities and pose a threat to UK national security. It also acknowledges that some researchers may have been unaware that the institute was financing the projects connected to their work.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment