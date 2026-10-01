Dollar Hits Three-Month High As Rising Treasury Yields Keep Markets On Edge

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The U.S. dollar climbed to a more than three-month high on Thursday as rising Treasury yields continued to support the currency, even after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data reduced expectations for another Federal Reserve rate increase this month.

The dollar index reached 101.66 on Wednesday, its highest level since June 25, and was up about 2% for September. The euro slipped 0.11% to $1.1317 in Asian trading, while sterling fell 0.1% to $1.32495.

The currency move highlights a changing dynamic in global markets. While short-term expectations for Federal Reserve policy have become less restrictive following weaker inflation data, longer-term U.S. borrowing costs remain elevated.

Treasury Yields Become a Key Driver

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 5.306%, according to Reuters, marking its highest level in the latest move higher. Longer-dated government bond yields have been rising as investors assess inflation risks, government borrowing requirements and the outlook for monetary policy.

Higher Treasury yields can increase demand for dollar-denominated assets by offering investors greater returns on U.S. government debt. That relationship has become particularly important for currency markets as investors reassess how long elevated interest rates may persist.

The move is notable because the latest U.S. inflation data did not point toward an immediate increase in price pressures. Softer-than-expected August inflation reduced market expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike in October, with the probability falling to around 38%, according to Reuters.

Instead, the dollar has been responding more strongly to the movement in longer-term Treasury yields.

Global Inflation Adds to Currency Volatility

Energy prices remain an important part of the inflation outlook.

Brent crude has risen sharply during the third quarter as the conflict in the Middle East and stalled U.S.-Iran peace discussions have kept supply risks in focus. Although Brent slipped to around $96.64 a barrel on Thursday, it remained substantially higher than at the start of the quarter.

Higher energy prices can complicate the outlook for central banks because they can push headline inflation higher even when underlying price pressures are moderating.

Europe is facing a similar challenge. Euro zone inflation accelerated more than expected, highlighting the effect of higher energy costs on the region's economy. The euro consequently recorded a loss of nearly 2.5% against the dollar in September, its largest monthly decline since July 2025.

The divergence between U.S. and European inflation expectations has added another layer to the currency market.

Yen Remains Closely Watched

The dollar also strengthened against the Japanese yen, gaining 0.54% to 158.29 yen.

The yen had nevertheless been one of the strongest-performing G10 currencies during September, with traders remaining cautious about the possibility of Japanese authorities intervening if the currency weakens substantially.

A summary of views from the Bank of Japan's September meeting also showed that some policymakers saw a need to bring interest-rate increases closer to the central bank's policy goal. That has kept expectations around Japanese monetary policy relevant for the yen.

For currency markets, the next phase will depend on whether U.S. long-term yields continue climbing or begin to stabilize.

A sustained rise in yields could continue supporting the dollar, while a reversal could reduce one of the currency's main sources of momentum. At the same time, energy prices, central-bank expectations and government bond markets remain closely connected.

As the fourth quarter begins, the dollar is therefore entering October with investors watching not only the Federal Reserve's next decision but also the broader direction of long-term U.S. yields and global inflation.