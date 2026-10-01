Global Bond Selloff Puts Higher Yields Back At The Center Of Market Debate

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Global bond markets entered the fourth quarter under pressure after a sharp rise in government borrowing costs during the third quarter pushed U.S. Treasury yields to multi-year highs and forced investors to reassess the outlook for interest rates, inflation and economic growth.

U.S. Treasuries recorded their weakest quarterly performance since 1994, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising 87.1 basis points during the third quarter to reach 5.31%, its highest level in 16 years. The 30-year Treasury yield also climbed to 5.65%, the highest since 2002, according to Reuters.

The move has broader implications for financial markets because government bond yields influence borrowing costs across the economy and provide a benchmark for the valuation of other assets.

Why Yields Are Rising

Several factors have combined to push longer-term yields higher.

Investors are dealing with increased government debt issuance, concerns about fiscal positions and renewed inflation pressure linked to higher energy costs. At the same time, resilient economic activity and rapid investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure have complicated expectations for how quickly monetary policy can become less restrictive.

The result has been a divergence between short-term and long-term interest-rate expectations.

Recent U.S. inflation data was softer than expected, reducing some expectations for an immediate Federal Reserve rate increase. The two-year Treasury yield, which is more closely linked to expectations for monetary policy, declined following the data. Longer-term yields, however, continued to face upward pressure as investors focused on inflation risks, government borrowing and economic growth.

That distinction is important for markets. A lower expectation for near-term policy rates does not automatically translate into lower long-term borrowing costs.

Global Markets Feel the Impact

The rise in U.S. Treasury yields has spread across global fixed-income markets.

Japanese, European, Australian and South Korean government bonds also recorded losses during the quarter as investors reassessed the outlook for global interest rates. Japan experienced a fifth consecutive quarter of rising government bond yields, according to Reuters.

Higher bond yields can create pressure for equities because investors have an alternative source of returns in government debt. They can also increase the cost of financing for companies and governments.

Growth-oriented technology stocks can be particularly sensitive to changes in long-term yields because higher discount rates can affect the valuation investors place on future earnings.

Despite the bond-market pressure, U.S. equities have remained relatively resilient. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both recorded their second consecutive quarterly gains at the end of September, supported partly by expectations for continued corporate investment in artificial intelligence.

That resilience has created an unusual market backdrop in which equity investors remain focused on earnings growth while bond investors demand greater compensation for holding longer-term debt.

The Dollar and Emerging Markets

The rise in Treasury yields has also supported the U.S. dollar.

The dollar index reached a more than three-month high as higher U.S. yields attracted demand for dollar-denominated assets. Asian currencies came under pressure, with the Indian rupee falling toward 96 per dollar and the Reserve Bank of India expected to intervene to limit further depreciation.

For emerging markets, higher U.S. yields can make dollar assets more attractive and increase pressure on local currencies. A weaker currency can then raise the domestic cost of imported goods, particularly energy.

India is already facing that combination as higher oil prices and a stronger dollar add pressure to the rupee and local bond yields.

What Markets Will Watch Next

The bond market now enters October with several variables in focus.

Investors will be watching upcoming U.S. employment and inflation data for signals about the Federal Reserve's policy path. Energy prices will also remain important because a sustained increase in crude prices could complicate efforts to bring inflation lower.

At the same time, the scale of government borrowing will remain a key consideration for long-term yields.

For equity investors, the central question is how much further bond yields can rise before they begin to materially affect corporate financing conditions and stock valuations.

The third-quarter bond selloff has therefore placed government debt markets back at the center of the global investment landscape. As the fourth quarter begins, movements in Treasury yields could remain an important driver for currencies, equities, commodities and credit markets.