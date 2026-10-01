Gold Rebounds As Softer U.S. Inflation Eases October Rate-Hike Expectations

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Gold prices recovered on Thursday after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data reduced expectations for a Federal Reserve interest-rate increase in October, giving the precious metal some relief after a sharp decline during September.

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $4,187.43 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery gained 0.7% to $4,217.50. The move came after gold lost more than 6% during September as investors reassessed the outlook for interest rates and the U.S. dollar.

The latest move highlights the continued sensitivity of gold to expectations for U.S. monetary policy. Because gold does not generate interest income, higher interest rates can make the asset less attractive relative to interest-bearing investments.

Inflation Data Changes Rate Expectations

U.S. inflation increased less than expected in August, while the previous month's reading was revised lower. The data reduced market expectations for a Federal Reserve rate increase at the central bank's October meeting.

Markets were pricing a 36% probability of an October rate hike after the inflation report, down from 45% previously. Expectations for December remained considerably higher, with traders pricing an 89% probability of another increase, according to Reuters.

The change in expectations provided an immediate boost to gold because a lower probability of near-term monetary tightening reduces some of the pressure created by higher interest rates.

However, the outlook remains dependent on incoming economic data.

The September U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, scheduled for Friday, will provide another important signal for markets assessing the Federal Reserve's next moves. A stronger or weaker labor-market reading could influence expectations for both short-term interest rates and Treasury yields.

Dollar and Bond Yields Remain Important

The recovery in gold is taking place against a challenging backdrop for the precious metal.

The U.S. dollar remained relatively firm, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield recently climbed to 5.306%, its highest level since 2007. Higher yields and a stronger dollar can create pressure on gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding an asset that does not pay interest.

The combination means gold traders are balancing two opposing forces.

On one side, softer inflation is reducing expectations for an immediate rate increase. On the other, long-term Treasury yields remain elevated and the dollar continues to trade strongly.

Energy prices are adding another variable. Brent crude rose sharply during the third quarter as geopolitical tensions and stalled U.S.-Iran negotiations kept supply concerns elevated. Higher energy costs can complicate the inflation outlook and make the path for central banks less predictable.

That uncertainty can also influence demand for gold as investors reassess inflation and geopolitical risks.

Gold Starts October After a Sharp Correction

September's decline has left the gold market entering the fourth quarter after a significant correction.

The latest rebound does not by itself establish a new trend, but it shows how quickly prices can respond when interest-rate expectations change. Investors are now looking at whether economic data can sustain the shift in expectations or whether renewed inflation and higher yields will put pressure on precious metals again.

Silver also moved higher on Thursday, gaining 1.4% to $61.23 an ounce. Platinum rose 1.2%, while palladium gained 0.6%, showing broader strength across precious metals during the session.

For gold markets, the focus now turns to U.S. employment data and the next series of inflation readings. The direction of Treasury yields and the dollar will remain equally important as traders assess whether the Federal Reserve will continue tightening monetary policy or move toward a less restrictive stance.

Gold's October performance will therefore depend heavily on the interaction between economic data, interest-rate expectations, bond yields and geopolitical risk.