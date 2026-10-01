Qatari Forum For Authors Holds Seminar On 'The Intellectual And The Other'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatari Forum for Authors, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, has organized an intellectual and awareness-raising seminar titled 'the intellectual and the Other.'

Held at the Ministry's headquarters Wednesday, the seminar was delivered by writer and researcher Rawda Al Hammadi.

It drew notable attendance from those interested and active in the cultural and intellectual fields.

Opening the seminar, Al Hammadi gave an in-depth analysis of the prevailing conception of 'the Other,' stressing that 'the Other' is not necessarily a distant or hostile entity, but rather anyone who differs from oneself, prompting one to reconsider one's own stances, values, and perceptions.

She noted that an intellectual's understanding of 'the Other' stems from one's self-definition and self-understanding.

The seminar sought to identify what constitutes a real intellectual and their role in fostering critical thinking in understanding 'the Other' past one's preconceived notions and stereotypes.

Al Hammadi noted that the seminar drew on themes explored in her book, Postcolonial Critical Studies of the Qatari Novel, published by the Ministry of Culture and the Qatari Forum for Authors as part of the 'seeds of knowledge' initiative.

The seminar also addressed the psychological and social factors that convert difference into a source of anxiety and exclusion rather than being celebrated.

It further examined the theme of 'the intellectual and the Other' in the context of the age of digitalization and social media, pondering on whether social media do indeed bring people closer together.

The Intellectual and The Othe Qatari Forum for Authors Seminar