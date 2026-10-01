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US Eases Restrictions on Defense Trade with Syria
(MENAFN) The US lifts its long-standing blanket restriction on arms exports to Syria on Wednesday, allowing Washington to consider defense sales and security-related services on an individual basis.
"The Department of State is amending the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) to remove Syria from the list of countries subject to a policy of denial for licenses and other approvals," the agency said in a public notice published in the Federal Register. The administrative rule formally takes effect Thursday.
The policy change follows a decision approved Aug. 19 by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which establishes a revised framework for defense trade with Syria. Under the new approach, US authorities can assess individual requests involving military equipment and security services moving to or from the country.
The adjustment comes as the Trump administration seeks to expand diplomatic and commercial engagement with Syria following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in late 2024.
Washington has already ended broad economic sanctions against Syria and removed Damascus from its State Sponsors of Terrorism list as part of a conditional strategy of engagement with the country’s new leadership under President Ahmed al-Sharaa.
The relevant Federal Register notice has not yet been formally published as of 1600GMT and is expected to appear Thursday.
"The Department of State is amending the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) to remove Syria from the list of countries subject to a policy of denial for licenses and other approvals," the agency said in a public notice published in the Federal Register. The administrative rule formally takes effect Thursday.
The policy change follows a decision approved Aug. 19 by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which establishes a revised framework for defense trade with Syria. Under the new approach, US authorities can assess individual requests involving military equipment and security services moving to or from the country.
The adjustment comes as the Trump administration seeks to expand diplomatic and commercial engagement with Syria following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in late 2024.
Washington has already ended broad economic sanctions against Syria and removed Damascus from its State Sponsors of Terrorism list as part of a conditional strategy of engagement with the country’s new leadership under President Ahmed al-Sharaa.
The relevant Federal Register notice has not yet been formally published as of 1600GMT and is expected to appear Thursday.
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