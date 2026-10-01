WB Calls For Integrated Approach To Middle Corridor's Next Stage Dev't

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The next phase of the Middle Corridor's development should be based on the principle of integration, the World Bank's Regional Director for the South Caucasus, Rolande Pryce, said during an online event organized by the World Bank Group titled "Middle Corridor: Next Stage," Trend 's correspondent reports.

“Railways, ports, customs authorities, logistics operators, and border services are working together toward a common goal: the efficient, predictable, and competitive movement of goods. Therefore, the next phase of the Middle Corridor's development must be based on the same principle: integration,” she said.

According to R. Pryce, making the corridor seamless will require the integration of operational processes, documentation, customs and border procedures, as well as digital systems. It is also necessary to ensure coordination of government planning and decision-making among countries.

“Close cooperation between the public and private sectors will be a key factor,” she emphasized.

She noted that the private sector will play a central role in transforming the corridor.

“This will be achieved through the creation and operation of modern logistics services, investment in equipment, the expansion of warehousing and distribution networks, and the establishment of links between manufacturers and global markets. Ultimately, it is the business community that will determine whether the corridor succeeds,” she said.