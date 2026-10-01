ANCA Associated Vasculitis Market - Insights, Epidemiology, And Forecast - 2036 Targeted Therapies Propel The 7MM Market Toward USD 3.8 Billion At 6.5% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize steroid-sparing therapies, relapsed patients, and early diagnosis; leverage uptake, pricing, KOL, and geographic insights to optimize launch and market-access ROI.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "ANCA Associated Vasculitis - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ANCA Vasculitis - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036 report provides a comprehensive assessment of ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV) across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the UK, and Japan. The analysis covers historical and forecasted epidemiology, treatment practices, therapeutic uptake, competitive intelligence, unmet medical needs, and market opportunities from 2022 to 2036.

The ANCA vasculitis market across the seven major markets (7MM) was valued at approximately USD 1.80 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach nearly USD 3.80 billion by 2036, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 6.5% during 2026-2036. Growth is expected to be supported by improved diagnosis, increasing biologic use, broader adoption of steroid-sparing treatments, and the potential launch of targeted therapies.

Key ANCA Vasculitis Market Highlights



Approximately 226,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of ANCA vasculitis were recorded across the 7MM in 2025, with the United States accounting for the largest share.

Granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) was more prevalent than microscopic polyangiitis (MPA) and eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA).

Germany reported the highest diagnosed prevalent population among EU4 countries in 2025, while Spain recorded the lowest.

The US ANCA vasculitis market leads the 7MM due to higher treatment uptake, biologic access, diagnostic awareness, and favorable rare disease reimbursement. Market expansion will be driven by complement inhibitors, B-cell targeted therapies, next-generation immunomodulators, and treatments designed to reduce glucocorticoid exposure.

ANCA Vasculitis Treatment Landscape

ANCA vasculitis treatment is divided into remission-induction and remission-maintenance phases. Treatment selection depends on disease subtype, organ involvement, severity, prior relapse, and treatment tolerance. Cyclophosphamide or rituximab combined with high-dose corticosteroids is commonly used for remission induction, while azathioprine, methotrexate, mycophenolate mofetil, or rituximab may be used for maintenance.

Rituximab remains a cornerstone treatment for GPA and MPA, supported by physician familiarity, clinical guidelines, and established use in remission induction and maintenance. However, broad immunosuppression and prolonged corticosteroid use are associated with infection, osteoporosis, metabolic complications, and other significant adverse events. These risks are accelerating demand for targeted and steroid-sparing therapies.

Approved targeted options include TAVNEOS (avacopan), an oral C5a receptor inhibitor used as adjunctive therapy for adults with severe active AAV, and NUCALA (mepolizumab), an anti-IL-5 monoclonal antibody used in EGPA. TAVNEOS has gained adoption due to its potential to reduce glucocorticoid exposure, while NUCALA has expanded treatment options for eosinophil-driven disease.

ANCA Vasculitis Pipeline and Competitive Landscape

The emerging ANCA vasculitis pipeline includes therapies focused on complement inhibition, precision immunology, durable remission, and relapse prevention. Prominent candidates include depemokimab from GlaxoSmithKline, NS-229 from NS Pharma, FABHALTA (iptacopan) from Novartis, ruxoprubart from NovelMed, vilobelimab from InflaRx, tarperprumig from Alexion/AstraZeneca, and NKX019 from Nkarta.

Depemokimab is an extended half-life anti-IL-5 monoclonal antibody in Phase III development for EGPA, including evaluation in the OCEAN study. NS-229 is a selective JAK1 inhibitor undergoing Phase II evaluation for EGPA. The candidate received European Commission Orphan Drug Designation in January 2024, US FDA Orphan Drug Designation in April 2025, and FDA Fast Track Designation in September 2025.

Key companies shaping the ANCA vasculitis therapeutics market include GSK, CSL/Amgen, NS Pharma, Novartis, NovelMed, Roche/Genentech, InflaRx, Alexion/AstraZeneca, and Nkarta. Commercial performance and future uptake will depend on efficacy, safety, administration frequency, route of administration, pricing, reimbursement, regulatory outcomes, and differentiation from established therapies.

ANCA Vasculitis Epidemiology and Diagnosis

The epidemiology analysis evaluates diagnosed prevalence by geography, disease subtype, antibody status, and organ involvement. In 2025, approximately 35,000 diagnosed prevalent GPA cases were identified in the United States. During the same year, pANCAs/MPO-ANCAs represented the most frequently diagnosed antibody-specific category in US patients with MPA, accounting for approximately 28,000 cases.

Diagnosis incorporates clinical assessment, PR3-ANCA and MPO-ANCA testing, inflammatory markers, kidney function testing, urinalysis, imaging, and tissue biopsy where appropriate. Delayed diagnosis remains a major concern because progressive disease can cause kidney failure, pulmonary hemorrhage, and permanent organ damage. Improved biomarkers for early diagnosis, relapse prediction, and treatment selection represent an important clinical and commercial opportunity.

Market Outlook and Drug Uptake

The ANCA vasculitis market is shifting from broad immunosuppression toward targeted, personalized, and steroid-sparing treatment strategies. Conventional therapies are expected to retain a role in induction and maintenance, although their use may gradually decline as safer targeted options become available.

Rituximab is expected to maintain strong uptake in GPA and MPA. TAVNEOS adoption is also projected to expand, particularly among patients with severe renal involvement or elevated risk of corticosteroid-related complications. Potential approvals for next-generation complement inhibitors and B-cell targeted therapies could further reshape treatment sequencing for relapsed, refractory, and high-risk patients.

Important barriers include delayed diagnosis, high biologic costs, small eligible patient populations, recurrent disease, long-term monitoring requirements, and regional differences in market access. Nevertheless, stronger diagnostic capabilities, increasing physician awareness, favorable reimbursement, and pipeline innovation are expected to support sustained ANCA vasculitis market growth through 2036.

Key Unmet Needs



Reduced reliance on long-term corticosteroids and broad immunosuppression

Lower relapse rates and more durable remission

Additional options for refractory or relapsing disease

Validated biomarkers for diagnosis, relapse prediction, and treatment selection

Improved long-term safety without compromising disease control More consistent access to advanced therapies across the 7MM

Report Coverage and Strategic Insights

The report assesses ANCA vasculitis market size, therapy-level market share, patient uptake, peak patient share, pricing trends, analogue assessment, and commercial opportunities. Drug chapters review approved and emerging therapies across Phase I-III development, including mechanisms of action, clinical data, regulatory status, patents, collaborations, advantages, limitations, and recent developments.

Primary research incorporates perspectives from key opinion leaders and subject matter experts across the 7MM. More than 10 experts were contacted, with interviews conducted with over six KOLs from institutions including the University of Munich, Universite Centre Leon Berard, and Aichi Medical University. These insights support evaluation of treatment practices, therapy switching, patient adherence, accessibility, epidemiology, real-world prescribing, and pipeline priorities.

The report also includes SWOT and conjoint analyses. Emerging therapies are evaluated according to efficacy, safety, administration frequency, route of administration, order of entry, probability of success, and addressable patient population. Epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting connects patient burden with therapy uptake and product-level revenue projections.

Reasons to Access the Report



Evaluate the ANCA vasculitis patient population and therapeutics market through 2036.

Understand current treatment practices, clinical development, and evolving therapeutic algorithms.

Identify high-value opportunities across the United States, Europe, the UK, and Japan.

Compare leading marketed therapies and emerging pipeline candidates.

Assess pricing, reimbursement, adoption, and peak patient share potential.

Support business development, market access, portfolio planning, and launch strategy. Examine unmet needs and competitive risks affecting future market share.

Overall, the ANCA vasculitis market outlook remains positive, with targeted therapies, complement inhibition, B-cell directed treatment, and steroid-sparing strategies expected to drive clinical and commercial development. Continued innovation in diagnosis, patient stratification, relapse prevention, and long-term disease control will be central to market expansion through 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts

4.2. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.3. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology of ANCA Vasculitis

6. ANCA Vasculitis Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA)

6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of ANCA Vasculitis by Therapies in the 7MM, in 2025

6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution of ANCA Vasculitis by Therapies in the 7MM, in 2036

7. Disease Background and Overview of ANCA Vasculitis

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Types

7.3. Symptoms

7.4. Causes

7.5. Pathophysiology

7.6. Diagnosis

7.7. Treatment

7.7.1. Treatment Guidelines

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population of ANCA Vasculitis

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumptions and Rationale

8.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ANCA Vasculitis in the 7MM

8.4. The United States

8.4.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ANCA Vasculitis in the United States

8.4.2. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ANCA Vasculitis in the United States

8.4.3. Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of ANCA Vasculitis in the United States

8.4.4. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ANCA Vasculitis by Organ Involvement in the United States

8.4.5. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ANCA Vasculitis by Antibody Type in the United States

8.4.6. Total Treated Cases of ANCA Vasculitis by Type in the United States

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.5.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ANCA Vasculitis in EU4 and the UK

8.5.2. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ANCA Vasculitis in EU4 and the UK

8.5.3. Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of ANCA Vasculitis in EU4 and the UK

8.5.4. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ANCA Vasculitis by Organ Involvement in EU4 and the UK

8.5.5. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ANCA Vasculitis by Antibody Type in EU4 and the UK

8.5.6. Total Treated Cases of ANCA Vasculitis by Type in EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan

8.6.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ANCA Vasculitis in Japan

8.6.2. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ANCA Vasculitis in Japan

8.6.3. Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of ANCA Vasculitis in Japan

8.6.4. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ANCA Vasculitis by Organ Involvement in Japan

8.6.5. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ANCA Vasculitis by Antibody Type in Japan

8.6.6. Total Treated Cases of ANCA Vasculitis by Type in Japan

9. Patient Journey of ANCA Vasculitis

10. Marketed Therapies

10.1. Marketed Competitive Landscape of ANCA Vasculitis

10.2. Mepolizumab (NUCALA): GlaxoSmithKline

10.2.1. Drug Description

10.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.2.5. Clinical Development

10.2.5.1. Clinical Trial Information

10.2.6. Analyst Views

10.3. Avacopan (TAVNEOS): CSL/Amgen

10.3.1. Drug Description

10.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.3.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.3.5. Clinical Development

10.3.5.1. Clinical Trial Information

10.3.6. Analyst Views

11. Emerging Drugs

11.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of ANCA Vasculitis

11.2. Depemokimab (GSK3511294): GlaxoSmithKline

11.2.1. Drug Description

11.2.2. Other Developmental Activity

11.2.3. Clinical Development

11.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.2.4. Analyst Views

11.3. NS-229: NS Pharma

11.3.1. Drug Description

11.3.2. Other Developmental Activity

11.3.3. Clinical Development

11.3.4. Clinical Trials Information

11.3.5. Analyst Views

12. ANCA Vasculitis: 7MM Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Outlook of ANCA Vasculitis

12.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.3.1. Cost Assumptions

12.3.2. Pricing Trends

12.3.3. Analogue Assessment

12.3.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

12.4. Conjoint Analysis of ANCA Vasculitis

12.5. Total Market Size of ANCA Vasculitis in the 7MM

12.6. Total Market Size of ANCA Vasculitis by Therapies in the 7MM

12.7. The United States

12.7.1. Total Market Size of ANCA Vasculitis in the United States

12.7.2. Total Market Size of ANCA Vasculitis by Therapies in the United States

12.8. EU4 and the UK

12.8.1. Total Market Size of ANCA Vasculitis in EU4 and the UK

12.8.2. Total Market Size of ANCA Vasculitis by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

12.9. Japan

12.9.1. Total Market Size of ANCA Vasculitis in Japan

12.9.2. Total Market Size of ANCA Vasculitis by Therapies in Japan

13. Unmet Needs of ANCA Vasculitis

14. SWOT Analysis of ANCA Vasculitis

15. KOL Views of ANCA Vasculitis

16. Market Access and Reimbursement of ANCA Vasculitis

16.1. The United States

16.2. EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.4. Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

16.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of ANCA Vasculitis Therapies

17. Appendix

17.1. Bibliography

17.2. Report Methodology

18. Analyst's Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About the Publisher

List of Tables [62]

List of Figures [75]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



GSK

CSL/Amgen

NS Pharma

Novartis NovelMed

For more information about this report visit

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