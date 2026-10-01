Next Generation Sequencing - Global Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast - 2034 Clinical Genomics And AI Propel 13.9% CAGR And A USD 42.68 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recurring consumables, sequencing-by-synthesis leadership and oncology demand underpin ROI, while reimbursement, AI bioinformatics and Asia-Pacific expansion unlock growth.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Next Generation Sequencing - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Next Generation Sequencing market was valued at an estimated USD 13.24 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 42.68 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2026 to 2034. Market growth is supported by declining sequencing costs, increasing demand for precision oncology, a rising global burden of cancer and inherited disorders, and the integration of genomic testing into reimbursed clinical pathways.

Next Generation Sequencing technologies are increasingly used in oncology, reproductive health, rare disease diagnosis, infectious disease surveillance, drug discovery, pharmacogenomics, population genomics, agrigenomics, and forensic analysis. Continued innovation in long-read sequencing, high-throughput platforms, clinical assays, and AI-assisted bioinformatics is improving sequencing accuracy, scalability, and data interpretation.

Key Next Generation Sequencing Market Findings



Consumables led the market by offering, accounting for 51% of revenue in 2025.

Sequencing by synthesis dominated the technology category with a 62% share in 2025.

Oncology represented the leading application segment with a 41% market share in 2025.

Academic and research institutes held the largest end-user share at 36% in 2025.

North America generated 42% of global market revenue in 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest regional growth through 2034.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Growth Drivers

The rapid reduction in genome sequencing costs has significantly improved access to NGS across research and clinical settings. The cost of sequencing a human genome declined from approximately USD 95 million in 2001 to about USD 525 in 2022, with leading high-throughput centers reaching approximately USD 200 in 2023. Lower costs are supporting higher testing volumes in oncology, reproductive health, rare disease diagnosis, and population-scale genomic programs.

The growing cancer burden is another major market driver. Approximately 20 million new cancer cases were reported worldwide in 2022, and the total is projected to reach 35 million by 2050. As precision oncology and targeted therapies become more widely adopted, comprehensive genomic profiling and companion diagnostics are gaining importance in treatment selection and patient management.

Government funding for national genome initiatives, precision medicine programs, and infectious disease surveillance is also expanding sequencing infrastructure. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasing their use of NGS for biomarker discovery, clinical development, patient stratification, and companion diagnostic programs.

Market Challenges

Regulatory complexity, capital investment requirements, and uneven reimbursement continue to limit adoption in some markets. NGS-based in vitro diagnostics must comply with FDA requirements, the European IVDR, and national laboratory regulations, which can extend development and commercialization timelines.

Laboratories also face recurring expenditure for reagents, flow cells, library preparation kits, data storage, interpretation, and clinical reporting. Supply-chain concentration among key reagent and consumables manufacturers creates additional operational risk. A shortage of qualified bioinformatics professionals remains a notable constraint, particularly in resource-limited healthcare systems.

Segment Analysis

Offering: Consumables accounted for 51% of the Next Generation Sequencing market in 2025. Demand is sustained by the recurring use of library preparation kits, reagents, flow cells, barcodes, and target enrichment panels. Proprietary platform ecosystems and bundled purchasing agreements further support repeat consumables revenue. Instruments and platforms remain essential to installed-base expansion, while sequencing services benefit laboratories that prefer outsourced testing.

Technology: Sequencing by synthesis held a 62% share in 2025 due to its accuracy, scalability, established clinical validation, and competitive cost per gigabase. Its leadership is reinforced by a broad installed base and mature bioinformatics workflows. Single-Molecule Real-Time sequencing and nanopore sequencing are gaining adoption for structural variant detection, de novo assembly, and other long-read applications.

Application: Oncology led the market with a 41% share in 2025. NGS is increasingly applied to tumor profiling, liquid biopsy, therapy selection, and companion diagnostics. Additional growth opportunities include reproductive health, clinical diagnostics, personalized medicine, infectious disease testing, consumer genomics, agrigenomics, and forensics.

End-User: Academic and research institutes generated 36% of market revenue in 2025. University medical centers, national genomics programs, and high-throughput core facilities continue to support large sequencing volumes. Hospitals, clinics, and clinical and diagnostic laboratories are expected to expand rapidly as genomic profiling moves into routine care.

Regional Market Outlook

North America dominated the global Next Generation Sequencing market with a 42% revenue share in 2025. The region benefits from a strong concentration of sequencing manufacturers, academic medical centers, molecular laboratories, and biotechnology companies. Established FDA pathways, public research funding, and improving reimbursement for genomic testing reinforce regional leadership. CMS reimbursement of USD 2,989.55 per test for TruSight Oncology Comprehensive, effective January 2026, is expected to support wider adoption of comprehensive genomic profiling.

Europe is the second-largest regional market, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. National genomics programs, public research investment, and demand for regulated clinical assays are supporting growth. The European In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation is increasing compliance requirements while strengthening clinical validation standards.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing market. China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia are investing in genomic infrastructure, precision-medicine initiatives, domestic manufacturing, and population-scale research. Opportunities are also expanding in prenatal testing, oncology, agricultural genomics, and infectious disease surveillance.

The Middle East, Africa, and South America represent emerging opportunities as laboratory capacity and healthcare investment improve. International collaborations are helping expand access to sequencing technologies, particularly for pathogen surveillance and public health applications.

Competitive Landscape

The Next Generation Sequencing market is consolidated, with platform and consumables revenue concentrated among a limited number of global suppliers. Competition centers on sequencing cost, throughput, accuracy, clinical validation, proprietary chemistry, instrument placement, bioinformatics capabilities, and manufacturing scale.

Leading companies include:



Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

QIAGEN N.V.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Revvity, Inc.

Illumina maintains a leading position in short-read sequencing, while Oxford Nanopore Technologies and Pacific Biosciences are prominent in long-read sequencing. Thermo Fisher Scientific remains a major participant in semiconductor sequencing. Competitive strategies include clinical assay development, global distribution expansion, strategic partnerships, targeted acquisitions, AI-assisted interpretation, and investment in higher-throughput platforms.

Recent Next Generation Sequencing Market Developments



In January 2026, CMS established national reimbursement for Illumina's FDA-approved TruSight Oncology Comprehensive test at USD 2,989.55 per test.

In January 2026, Oxford Nanopore Technologies announced CE and UKCA markings for GridION Dx, supporting regulated diagnostic applications in the United Kingdom and Europe.

In January 2026, Pacific Biosciences announced planned collaborations with n-Lorem Foundation and EspeRare to support individualized therapies for ultra-rare genetic disorders. In January 2026, Daisy Genomics secured USD 2.5 million in seed funding to advance a spectroscopy-based DNA and RNA sequencing platform.

Market Segmentation



By offering: Consumables, Instruments and Platforms, Services

By technology: Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing, Nanopore Sequencing, Others

By application: Oncology, Reproductive Health, Clinical Investigation and Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine, Agrigenomics and Forensics, Consumer Genomics, Others

By end-user: Academic and Research Institutes, Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories, Others By geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America

Overall, the Next Generation Sequencing market is positioned for sustained double-digit expansion through 2034. Falling sequencing costs, growing clinical utility, broader reimbursement, public genomics investment, and innovation in long-read platforms and AI-assisted bioinformatics are expected to support adoption across research, healthcare, biotechnology, and public health.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Next Generation Sequencing Market Report Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Market Assumptions

2. Next Generation Sequencing Market Executive Summary

2.1 Market at a Glance

3. Next Generation Sequencing Market Key Factors Analysis

3.1 Next Generation Sequencing Market Drivers

3.1.1 Structural Decline in Sequencing Cost

3.1.2 Rising Global Cancer and Genetic Disorder Burden

3.1.3 Maturation of Long-Read Sequencing and AI Bioinformatics

3.1.4 Expanding Clinical Reimbursement and Public Genomics Funding

3.2 Next Generation Sequencing Market Restraints and Challenges

3.2.1 Regulatory Complexity and IVDR Transition

3.2.2 High Capital and Consumables Cost

3.2.3 Bioinformatics, Data Storage, and Skilled-Workforce Constraints

3.3 Next Generation Sequencing Market Opportunities

3.3.1 Liquid Biopsy and Minimal Residual Disease Monitoring

3.3.2 Emerging-Market Expansion and Population Genomics

4. Impact Analysis: AI, Geopolitical, Trade, and Economic Developments

5. Regulatory Analysis

5.1 United States

5.2 Europe

5.3 Japan

5.4 China

6. Next Generation Sequencing Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Competitive Rivalry

7. Next Generation Sequencing Market Assessment

7.1 By Offering

7.1.1 Consumables

7.1.2 Instruments and Platforms

7.1.3 Services

7.2 By Technology

7.2.1 Sequencing by Synthesis

7.2.2 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

7.2.3 Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

7.2.4 Nanopore Sequencing

7.2.5 Others

7.3 By Application

7.3.1 Oncology

7.3.2 Reproductive Health

7.3.3 Clinical Investigation and Diagnostics

7.3.4 Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine

7.3.5 Agrigenomics and Forensics

7.3.6 Consumer Genomics

7.3.7 Others

7.4 By End User

7.4.1 Academic and Research Institutes

7.4.2 Hospitals and Clinics

7.4.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

7.4.4 Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories

7.4.5 Others

7.5 By Geography

7.5.1 North America

7.5.1.1 United States Next Generation Sequencing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.1.2 Canada Next Generation Sequencing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.1.3 Mexico Next Generation Sequencing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2 Europe

7.5.2.1 Germany Next Generation Sequencing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.2 United Kingdom Next Generation Sequencing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.3 France Next Generation Sequencing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.4 Italy Next Generation Sequencing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.5 Spain Next Generation Sequencing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.2.6 Rest of Europe Next Generation Sequencing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3 Asia-Pacific

7.5.3.1 China Next Generation Sequencing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.2 Japan Next Generation Sequencing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.3 India Next Generation Sequencing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.4 Australia Next Generation Sequencing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.5 South Korea Next Generation Sequencing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific Next Generation Sequencing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4 Rest of World

7.5.4.1 Middle East Next Generation Sequencing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4.2 Africa Next Generation Sequencing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

7.5.4.3 South America Next Generation Sequencing Market Size in USD million (2023-2034)

8. Next Generation Sequencing Market Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Concentration and Structure

9. Next Generation Sequencing Market Startup Funding and Investment Trends

10. Next Generation Sequencing Market Company and Product Profiles

10.1 Profile Coverage

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Company Snapshot

10.1.3 Financial Overview

10.1.4 Product Portfolio

10.1.5 Strategic Initiatives

10.2 Companies Profiled

10.2.1 Illumina, Inc.

10.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.2.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

10.2.4 QIAGEN N.V.

10.2.5 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

10.2.6 Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

10.2.7 BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

10.2.8 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

10.2.9 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10.2.10 Revvity, Inc.

11. KOL Views

12. Project Approach

13. About the Publisher

14. Disclaimer and Contact Us

List of Tables [30]

List of Figures [37]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

QIAGEN N.V.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Revvity, Inc.

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