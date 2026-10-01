HER2-Positive Breast Cancer - Global Drug Pipeline Insight, 2026 50+ Companies Advance 55+ Therapies As Adcs And Next-Generation HER2 Inhibitors Drive Deal Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global, stage-by-stage insights into HER2-positive breast cancer therapies, clinical activity, unmet needs, partnerships and inactive assets.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "HER2-Positive Breast Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "HER2-Positive Breast Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2026" report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global HER2-Positive Breast Cancer pipeline, covering more than 50 companies and over 55 therapeutic candidates. It examines clinical and nonclinical products by development stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration. The report also evaluates discontinued and inactive candidates, unmet medical needs, emerging technologies, and factors influencing the future HER2-Positive Breast Cancer treatment landscape.

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Pipeline Overview

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer accounts for approximately 15-20% of breast cancer cases and is associated with HER2 gene amplification or protein overexpression. Its molecular profile is linked to activation of PI3K/AKT and MAPK signaling pathways, rapid tumor growth, recurrence risk, and disease progression. Diagnosis typically incorporates immunohistochemistry (IHC) and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH).

Current treatment strategies may include HER2-targeted monoclonal antibodies, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), chemotherapy, and surgery, depending on disease stage and patient characteristics. Continued research is focused on treatment resistance, metastatic disease, central nervous system involvement, improved payload delivery, and therapeutic options for tumors with varying levels of HER2 expression.

The report presents detailed commercial and clinical assessments of pipeline products. Individual drug profiles include mechanism of action, clinical study status, regulatory activity, technology platforms, collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, funding, designations, and other product development milestones.

Selected Emerging HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Drugs



Trastuzumab pamirtecan (BNT-323) - BioNTech: A third-generation topoisomerase-1 inhibitor-based ADC that combines a HER2-targeting antibody with a topoisomerase-1 inhibitor payload. The candidate is being evaluated in Phase III development for HER2-Positive Breast Cancer.

IBI354 - Innovent Biologics: A HER2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate developed through Innovent's SoloTx ADC platform. With a drug-to-antibody ratio of 8, a hydrophilic linker, and a hydrophobic payload, IBI354 is designed to support payload delivery, pharmacokinetic performance, and a bystander effect in tumors with heterogeneous HER2 expression. It is in Phase III development.

BB-1701 - Eisai Co., Ltd. / Bliss Biopharmaceutical (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.: An anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate incorporating an eribulin payload through a maleimido-PEG2-valine-citrulline aminobenzylcarbamyl linker. BB-1701 is being studied in Phase II development.

HLX22 - Shanghai Henlius Biotech: An anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody targeting HER2 extracellular subdomain IV. The candidate is designed to promote internalization and degradation of HER2 dimers and potentially address resistance to established HER2-targeted treatments. HLX22 is in Phase II/III development. ELVN-002 - Enliven Therapeutics: A potent, selective, central nervous system penetrant, irreversible HER2 inhibitor with activity against wild type HER2 and multiple HER2 mutations. ELVN-002 is designed to spare wild-type EGFR, reduce EGFR-related toxicities, and support combination treatment strategies. It is being evaluated in Phase I development.

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment

The pipeline assessment covers late stage products in Phase III, mid-stage products in Phase II, early-stage products in Phase I, and candidates in pre-clinical and Discovery development. Discontinued and inactive programs are also reviewed to provide a broader perspective on historical pipeline activity and development challenges.

Products are assessed across routes of administration that include intra-articular, intraocular, intrathecal, intravenous, ophthalmic, oral, parenteral, subcutaneous, topical, and transdermal delivery. Molecule type analysis includes oligonucleotides, peptides, and small molecules, while product type segmentation covers Mono, Combination, and Mono/Combination therapies.

Pipeline Development and Market Intelligence

The HER2-Positive Breast Cancer pipeline report analyzes research and development activity among pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, and academic institutions. It reviews clinical progress, pharmacological activity, trial status, strategic collaborations, Industry-Industry and Industry-Academia agreements, licensing transactions, acquisitions, mergers, funding events, and regulatory designations.

The analysis addresses key industry questions, including how many companies are developing HER2-Positive Breast Cancer drugs, the number of candidates sponsored by each organization, the distribution of products across clinical stages, and the technologies being investigated to overcome limitations of existing therapies. It also considers recent clinical studies, emerging drug classes, treatment impact, and opportunities created by unmet needs.

Companies Featured in the Report



BioNTech

Innovent Biologics

Shanghai Henlius Biotech

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Bliss Biopharmaceutical (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.

EMUXA Biotechnology

CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology

Johnson and Johnson

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Zymeworks Inc.

Enliven Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics

Iambic Therapeutics, Inc.

Alteogen, Inc. GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

Key HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Pipeline Products



Trastuzumab pamirtecan

IBI354

HLX22

BB-1701

CCT303-406

HB1801

JNJ-0683 (ARX788)

HLX87

RG6596

ECI830

SHR-A1811

BL M07D1

Zanidatamab

ELVN-002

XMT-2056

IAM1363

ALT-P7 GQ1001

The report delivers a structured view of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer pipeline products, competitive positioning, clinical development trends, therapeutic approaches, inactive drug programs, and strategic activity. Its global coverage supports stakeholders seeking actionable intelligence on emerging HER2-targeted therapies and the evolving research and development environment in 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer: Overview



Introduction

Causes

Symptoms Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer- Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Trastuzumab pamirtecan (BNT-323): BioNTech



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

BB-1701: Eisai Co. Ltd. / Bliss Biopharmaceutical (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

ELVN-002: Enliven Therapeutics



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Key Companies

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Key Products

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer - Unmet Needs

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer - Market Drivers and Barriers

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer - Future Perspectives and Conclusion

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Analyst Views

Appendix

List of Tables [12]

List of Figures [12]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



BioNTech

Innovent Biologics

Shanghai Henlius Biotech

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Bliss Biopharmaceutical (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.

EMUXA Biotechnology

CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology

Johnson and Johnson

Shanghai Henlius Biotech

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Zymeworks Inc.

Enliven Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics

Iambic Therapeutics, Inc.

Alteogen, Inc. GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit

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