HER2-Positive Breast Cancer - Global Drug Pipeline Insight, 2026 50+ Companies Advance 55+ Therapies As Adcs And Next-Generation HER2 Inhibitors Drive Deal Opportunities
Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "HER2-Positive Breast Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "HER2-Positive Breast Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2026" report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global HER2-Positive Breast Cancer pipeline, covering more than 50 companies and over 55 therapeutic candidates. It examines clinical and nonclinical products by development stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration. The report also evaluates discontinued and inactive candidates, unmet medical needs, emerging technologies, and factors influencing the future HER2-Positive Breast Cancer treatment landscape.
HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Pipeline Overview
HER2-Positive Breast Cancer accounts for approximately 15-20% of breast cancer cases and is associated with HER2 gene amplification or protein overexpression. Its molecular profile is linked to activation of PI3K/AKT and MAPK signaling pathways, rapid tumor growth, recurrence risk, and disease progression. Diagnosis typically incorporates immunohistochemistry (IHC) and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH).
Current treatment strategies may include HER2-targeted monoclonal antibodies, tyrosine kinase inhibitors, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), chemotherapy, and surgery, depending on disease stage and patient characteristics. Continued research is focused on treatment resistance, metastatic disease, central nervous system involvement, improved payload delivery, and therapeutic options for tumors with varying levels of HER2 expression.
The report presents detailed commercial and clinical assessments of pipeline products. Individual drug profiles include mechanism of action, clinical study status, regulatory activity, technology platforms, collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, funding, designations, and other product development milestones.
Selected Emerging HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Drugs
- Trastuzumab pamirtecan (BNT-323) - BioNTech: A third-generation topoisomerase-1 inhibitor-based ADC that combines a HER2-targeting antibody with a topoisomerase-1 inhibitor payload. The candidate is being evaluated in Phase III development for HER2-Positive Breast Cancer. IBI354 - Innovent Biologics: A HER2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate developed through Innovent's SoloTx ADC platform. With a drug-to-antibody ratio of 8, a hydrophilic linker, and a hydrophobic payload, IBI354 is designed to support payload delivery, pharmacokinetic performance, and a bystander effect in tumors with heterogeneous HER2 expression. It is in Phase III development. BB-1701 - Eisai Co., Ltd. / Bliss Biopharmaceutical (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.: An anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate incorporating an eribulin payload through a maleimido-PEG2-valine-citrullineaminobenzylcarbamyl linker. BB-1701 is being studied in Phase II development. HLX22 - Shanghai Henlius Biotech: An anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody targeting HER2 extracellular subdomain IV. The candidate is designed to promote internalization and degradation of HER2 dimers and potentially address resistance to established HER2-targeted treatments. HLX22 is in Phase II/III development. ELVN-002 - Enliven Therapeutics: A potent, selective, central nervous system penetrant, irreversible HER2 inhibitor with activity against wild type HER2 and multiple HER2 mutations. ELVN-002 is designed to spare wild-type EGFR, reduce EGFR-related toxicities, and support combination treatment strategies. It is being evaluated in Phase I development.
HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment
The pipeline assessment covers late stage products in Phase III, mid-stage products in Phase II, early-stage products in Phase I, and candidates in pre-clinical and Discovery development. Discontinued and inactive programs are also reviewed to provide a broader perspective on historical pipeline activity and development challenges.
Products are assessed across routes of administration that include intra-articular, intraocular, intrathecal, intravenous, ophthalmic, oral, parenteral, subcutaneous, topical, and transdermal delivery. Molecule type analysis includes oligonucleotides, peptides, and small molecules, while product type segmentation covers Mono, Combination, and Mono/Combination therapies.
Pipeline Development and Market Intelligence
The HER2-Positive Breast Cancer pipeline report analyzes research and development activity among pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, and academic institutions. It reviews clinical progress, pharmacological activity, trial status, strategic collaborations, Industry-Industry and Industry-Academia agreements, licensing transactions, acquisitions, mergers, funding events, and regulatory designations.
The analysis addresses key industry questions, including how many companies are developing HER2-Positive Breast Cancer drugs, the number of candidates sponsored by each organization, the distribution of products across clinical stages, and the technologies being investigated to overcome limitations of existing therapies. It also considers recent clinical studies, emerging drug classes, treatment impact, and opportunities created by unmet needs.
Companies Featured in the Report
- BioNTech Innovent Biologics Shanghai Henlius Biotech Eisai Co., Ltd. Bliss Biopharmaceutical (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. EMUXA Biotechnology CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Johnson and Johnson Novartis Pharmaceuticals F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd. Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Zymeworks Inc. Enliven Therapeutics Mersana Therapeutics Iambic Therapeutics, Inc. Alteogen, Inc. GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
Key HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Pipeline Products
- Trastuzumab pamirtecan IBI354 HLX22 BB-1701 CCT303-406 HB1801 JNJ-0683 (ARX788) HLX87 RG6596 ECI830 SHR-A1811 BL M07D1 Zanidatamab ELVN-002 XMT-2056 IAM1363 ALT-P7 GQ1001
The report delivers a structured view of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer pipeline products, competitive positioning, clinical development trends, therapeutic approaches, inactive drug programs, and strategic activity. Its global coverage supports stakeholders seeking actionable intelligence on emerging HER2-targeted therapies and the evolving research and development environment in 2026.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
HER2-Positive Breast Cancer: Overview
- Introduction Causes Symptoms Treatment
Pipeline Therapeutics
- Comparative Analysis
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type Assessment by Stage and Product Type Assessment by Route of Administration Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
HER2-Positive Breast Cancer- Analytical Perspective
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
Trastuzumab pamirtecan (BNT-323): BioNTech
- Product Description Research and Development Product Development Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
BB-1701: Eisai Co. Ltd. / Bliss Biopharmaceutical (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.
- Product Description Research and Development Product Development Activities
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
- Comparative Analysis
ELVN-002: Enliven Therapeutics
- Product Description Research and Development Product Development Activities
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Key Companies
HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Key Products
HER2-Positive Breast Cancer - Unmet Needs
HER2-Positive Breast Cancer - Market Drivers and Barriers
HER2-Positive Breast Cancer - Future Perspectives and Conclusion
HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Analyst Views
Appendix
List of Tables [12]
List of Figures [12]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- BioNTech Innovent Biologics Shanghai Henlius Biotech Eisai Co., Ltd. Bliss Biopharmaceutical (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. EMUXA Biotechnology CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Johnson and Johnson Shanghai Henlius Biotech Novartis Pharmaceuticals F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Novartis AG Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd. Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Zymeworks Inc. Enliven Therapeutics Mersana Therapeutics Iambic Therapeutics, Inc. Alteogen, Inc. GeneQuantum Healthcare (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit
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