KRAS Inhibitors - Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape And Forecast - 2036 Pan-KRAS Pipelines And New Cancer Indications Drive 7MM Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pan-KRAS and non-G12C therapies broaden patient reach, while biomarker-led combinations and US-focused launches can unlock unmet demand and strengthen competitive positioning.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "KRAS Inhibitors - Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Kirsten Rat Sarcoma Virus (KRAS) Inhibitors - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" report provides a comprehensive assessment of the KRAS inhibitors market across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. Covering the study period from 2022 to 2036, the report examines market size, treatment practices, epidemiology, marketed products, emerging therapies, drug uptake, competitive activity, and unmet medical needs.

Key KRAS Inhibitors Market Highlights



KRAS is the most frequently mutated RAS gene, followed by NRAS and HRAS. KRAS mutations are prevalent in pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, and other solid tumors.

The United States represented nearly 70% of the 7MM KRAS inhibitors market in 2025 and is expected to remain the leading market through 2036.

KRAZATI is projected to generate higher revenue than LUMAKRAS in the United States during the forecast period.

Approximately 46% of KRAS mutation cases in NSCLC across the 7MM were reported in the United States.

KRAS G12C is the most common KRAS variant in NSCLC, while KRAS G12D is particularly prevalent in pancreatic cancer and low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC).

Most approved and investigational KRAS-targeted therapies focus on G12C, leaving significant opportunities for G12D, pan-KRAS, and RAS(ON) inhibitors. Companies advancing broader KRAS programs include Cardiff Oncology, Immuneering Corporation, Jacobio Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Elicio Therapeutics, and Revolution Medicines.

KRAS Mutation Epidemiology

The epidemiology analysis includes incident cases of NSCLC, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and LGSOC, together with KRAS mutation and variant-specific segmentation across the 7MM. In 2025, approximately 539,400 incident NSCLC cases were identified across the covered markets, including about 203,000 cases in the United States. Total incident colorectal cancer cases reached approximately 570,800.

Within EU4 and the United Kingdom, Germany accounted for approximately 26% of KRAS mutation cases, while Spain represented about 14%. In the United States, KRAS G12C was present in approximately 36.8% of KRAS-mutated NSCLC cases. KRAS G12D accounted for approximately 41.8% of pancreatic cancer cases and 41.7% of LGSOC cases involving KRAS mutations.

KRAS mutation testing generally uses tumor tissue sequencing or liquid biopsy. The diagnostic assessment considers tissue selection, tumor enrichment, DNA extraction, sequencing practices, and the role of representative metastatic tissue in advanced disease.

Current KRAS-Targeted Treatment Landscape

Treatment strategies for KRAS-mutated cancers may include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and combination regimens. The commercial landscape currently includes LUMAKRAS/LUMYKRAS, KRAZATI, and AVMAPKI + FAKZYNJA Co-Pack.

LUMAKRAS/LUMYKRAS (sotorasib): Amgen

LUMAKRAS is approved for adults with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC after at least one prior systemic therapy. The FDA granted accelerated approval in May 2021, followed by authorization in the European Union and approval in Japan. Amgen has reported multiple patents in the United States and Europe that could provide exclusivity through 2040. The company reported approximately USD 211 million in United States LUMAKRAS sales during 2025.

KRAZATI (adagrasib): Bristol Myers Squibb

KRAZATI is an oral therapy for adults with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC following prior systemic treatment. It launched in the United States in December 2022 and received conditional marketing authorization in Europe in January 2024. The development program includes studies in first-line and later-line NSCLC and colorectal cancer. KRAZATI has gained commercial and clinical momentum, although resistance to KRAS G12C inhibition remains a major treatment challenge.

KRAS Inhibitors Pipeline

The late-stage pipeline includes mutation-specific, pan-KRAS, and RAS(ON) programs designed to expand treatment across tumor types and KRAS variants.



Olomorasib (LY3537982): Eli Lilly and Company - An investigational second-generation KRAS G12C inhibitor in Phase III NSCLC studies. The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for olomorasib in combination with pembrolizumab for selected first-line patients with advanced or metastatic NSCLC.

Calderasib (MK-1084): Merck - An investigational selective KRAS G12C inhibitor being studied alone and with pembrolizumab in NSCLC and colorectal cancer. Development is conducted through a collaboration with Taiho Pharmaceutical and Astex Pharmaceuticals.

Daraxonrasib: Revolution Medicines - An investigational RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor designed for cancers driven by a broad range of RAS mutations. Its development includes pancreatic cancer and combination studies in solid tumors.

Divarasib: Roche/Chugai/Genentech - A KRAS G12C candidate under clinical evaluation across relevant solid tumors.

Onvansertib: Cardiff Oncology - A clinical-stage candidate being evaluated in RAS-mutated colorectal cancer and associated with potential pan-KRAS activity. ELI-002: Elicio Therapeutics - A therapeutic candidate under investigation for KRAS-driven cancers.

Additional companies targeting KRAS G12D and other high-potential variants include AstraZeneca, Astellas Pharma, PAQ Therapeutics, Tyligand Pharmaceuticals, Verastem Oncology, and GenFleet Therapeutics. These programs may address patient populations not served by current G12C-directed products.

Recent KRAS Inhibitors Market Developments



In June 2026, Cardiff Oncology reported positive Phase II CRDF-004 results for onvansertib combined with standard-of-care regimens in first-line RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer.

In May 2026, Silexion Therapeutics announced preclinical findings for SIL204 in human KRAS-mutated pancreatic cancer cells.

In April 2026, Revolution Medicines reported positive topline Phase III RASolute 302 results for daraxonrasib in previously treated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. In January 2026, Merck initiated the Phase III KANDLELIT-007 trial of calderasib, pembrolizumab, and berahyaluronidase in first-line KRAS G12C-mutant advanced or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC.

KRAS Inhibitors Market Outlook

KRAS G12C inhibitors have established a targeted treatment segment in NSCLC and colorectal cancer, but primary and acquired resistance continue to restrict long-term clinical benefit. The next phase of market growth is expected to come from earlier-line use, combination regimens, additional tumor indications, and therapies directed at G12D and other KRAS variants.

Pan-KRAS and RAS(ON) programs could address a substantially broader patient population than mutation-specific products. Combination strategies involving chemotherapy, immune checkpoint inhibitors, and other targeted agents are also expected to influence treatment sequencing and market share through 2036. Companion diagnostics and biomarker-driven patient selection will remain important to commercial adoption.

Report Coverage and Strategic Value



Historical and forecasted KRAS inhibitors market size from 2022 to 2036

Market share by therapy, cancer type, and geography

KRAS mutation epidemiology across NSCLC, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and LGSOC

Profiles of approved products and prominent mid-stage and late-stage pipeline therapies

Drug uptake forecasts, launch assumptions, pricing, access, and reimbursement analysis

Clinical trial activity, licensing agreements, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and patent coverage

SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, competitive benchmarking, and market attractiveness assessment Insights from more than 15 interviewed key opinion leaders across the 7MM

The report supports pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare organizations, and strategy teams seeking to evaluate the KRAS inhibitors market, identify high-value pipeline opportunities, assess competitive threats, and develop evidence-based commercialization strategies across the 7MM.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

6. KRAS Inhibitor Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2025 in the 7MM

6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2036 in the 7MM

6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2025 in the 7MM

6.4. Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2036 in the 7MM

7. Disease Background and Overview

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Clinical Significance

7.2.1. RAS Oncogene and Carcinogenesis as a Multistep Process

7.2.2. KRAS Mutation as a Prognostic Biomarker

7.2.3. KRAS Mutation and Personalized Medicine

7.3. Diagnosis

7.3.1. Biomarker testing for KRAS mutation

7.3.1.1. NSCLC

7.3.1.2. Colorectal Cancer

7.3.1.3. Pancreatic Cancer

7.3.2. Clinical Relevance of KRAS Mutation by Cancer Type

7.3.2.1. Pancreatic Cancer

7.3.2.2. Colorectal Cancer

7.3.2.3. Tumor-based Tests for KRAS Gene Mutations

7.3.2.4. Lung Cancer

7.3.2.5. Ovarian Cancer

7.3.2.6. Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

7.4. Diagnostic Guidelines and Recommendations for KRAS Inhibitors

7.4.1. ESMO Guidelines for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer [2025]

7.4.2. NCCN Guidelines for KRAS, NRAS, and BRAF Mutation Testing in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer [2025]

7.4.3. NCCN Guideline for Biomarker Testing in NSCLC [2025]

7.4.4. Japanese Society of Medical Oncology Clinical Guidelines: Molecular Testing for CRC Treatment

8. Treatment

8.1. Treatment of NSCLC

8.1.1. Surgery

8.1.2. Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA)

8.1.3. Radiation Therapy

8.1.4. Chemotherapy

8.1.5. Immunotherapy

8.2. Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer

8.2.1. Surgery

8.2.2. Ablation or Embolization Treatments

8.2.3. Radiation Therapy

8.2.4. Chemotherapy

8.2.5. Immunotherapy

8.3. Treatment of Hepatocellular Cancer

8.3.1. Surgery

8.3.2. Ablation

8.3.3. Embolization Therapy

8.3.4. Radiation Therapy

8.3.5. Targeted Drug Therapy

8.3.6. Immunotherapy

8.3.7. Chemotherapy

8.4. Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

8.4.1. Local Treatments

8.4.1.1. Surgery

8.4.1.2. Radiation Therapy

8.4.2. Systemic Treatment

8.4.2.1. Chemotherapy

8.4.2.2. Targeted Therapy

8.4.2.3. Hormone Therapy

8.5. Treatment for Colorectal Cancer

8.5.1. Local Treatments

8.5.1.1. Surgery

8.5.1.2. Radiation Therapy

8.5.2. Systemic Therapy

8.5.2.1. Chemotherapy

8.5.2.2. Targeted Therapy

8.5.2.3. Immunotherapy

8.6. Treatment Guidelines and Recommendations for KRAS Inhibitors

8.6.1. NCCN Guidelines for the Treatment of CRC

8.6.2. NCCN Guidelines for NSCLC

8.6.3. ESMO Guidelines for the Treatment of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

8.6.3.1. First-line Therapy Guidelines

8.6.3.2. Second-line Therapy Guidelines

8.6.3.3. Third-line Therapy and Beyond Guidelines

8.6.4. Pan-asian Guidelines for the Management of NSCLC

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale

9.3. KRAS Mutation in NSCLC

9.3.1. United States

9.3.1.1. Total Incident Cases of NSCLC in the United States

9.3.1.2. KRAS Incident Cases in NSCLC in the United States

9.3.1.3. KRAS Variant Cases in NSCLC in the United States

9.3.2. EU4 and the UK

9.3.2.1. Total Incident Cases of NSCLC in EU4 and the UK

9.3.2.2. KRAS Incident Cases in NSCLC in EU4 and the UK

9.3.2.3. KRAS Variant Cases in NSCLC in EU4 and the UK

9.3.3. Japan

9.3.3.1. Total Incident Cases of NSCLC in Japan

9.3.3.2. KRAS Incident Cases in NSCLC in Japan

9.3.3.3. KRAS Variant Cases in NSCLC in Japan

9.4. KRAS Mutation in CRC

9.4.1. United States

9.4.1.1. Total Incident Cases of CRC in the United States

9.4.1.2. KRAS Incident Cases in CRC in the United States

9.4.1.3. KRAS Variant Cases in CRC in the United States

9.4.2. EU4 and the UK

9.4.2.1. Total Incident Cases of CRC in EU4 and the UK

9.4.2.2. KRAS Incident Cases in CRC in EU4 and the UK

9.4.2.3. KRAS Variant Cases in CRC in EU4 and the UK

9.4.3. Japan

9.4.3.1. Total Incident Cases of CRC in Japan

9.4.3.2. KRAS Incident Cases in CRC in Japan

9.4.3.3. KRAS Variant Cases in CRC in Japan

9.5. KRAS Mutation in Pancreatic Cancer

9.5.1. United States

9.5.1.1. Total Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in the United States

9.5.1.2. KRAS Incident Cases in Pancreatic Cancer in the United States

9.5.1.3. KRAS Variant Cases in Pancreatic Cancer in the United States

9.5.2. EU4 and the UK

9.5.2.1. Total Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in EU4 and the UK

9.5.2.2. KRAS Incident Cases in Pancreatic Cancer in EU4 and the UK

9.5.2.3. KRAS Variant Cases in Pancreatic Cancer in EU4 and the UK

9.5.3. Japan

9.5.3.1. Total Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in Japan

9.5.3.2. KRAS Incident Cases in Pancreatic Cancer in Japan

9.5.3.3. KRAS Variant Cases in Pancreatic Cancer in Japan

9.6. KRAS Mutation in LGSOC

9.6.1. United States

9.6.1.1. Total Incident Cases of LGSOC in the United States

9.6.1.2. KRAS Incident Cases in LGSOC in the United States

9.6.1.3. KRAS Variant Cases in LGSOC in the United States

9.6.2. EU4 and the UK

9.6.2.1. Total Incident Cases of LGSOC in EU4 and the UK

9.6.2.2. KRAS Incident Cases in LGSOC in EU4 and the UK

9.6.2.3. KRAS Variant Cases in LGSOC in EU4 and the UK

9.6.3. Japan

9.6.3.1. Total Incident Cases of LGSOC in Japan

9.6.3.2. KRAS Incident Cases in LGSOC in Japan

9.6.3.3. KRAS Variant Cases in LGSOC in Japan

10. Marketed Drugs

10.1. Key Competitors

10.2. LUMAKRAS/LUMYKRAS (sotorasib): Amgen

10.2.1. Product Description

10.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.2.4. Clinical Development

10.2.4.1. Clinical Trial Information

10.2.5. Safety and Efficacy

10.2.6. Analyst Views

10.3. KRAZATI (adagrasib): Bristol Myers Squibb (Mirati Therapeutics)

10.3.1. Product Description

10.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.3.4. Clinical Development

10.3.4.1. Clinical Trial Information

10.3.5. Safety and Efficacy

10.3.6. Analyst Views

10.4. AVMAPKI + FAKZYNJA Co-Pack (avutometinib + defactinib): Verastem Oncology

10.4.1. Product Description

10.4.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.4.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.4.4. Clinical Development

10.4.4.1. Clinical Trials Information

10.4.5. Safety and Efficacy

10.4.6. Analyst Views

11. Emerging Therapies

11.1. Key Cross Competition

11.2. Safety and Efficacy Data of Phase I/II Emerging Drugs

11.3. Safety and Efficacy Data of Phase I Emerging Drugs

11.4. Divarasib (RG6330): Roche/Chugai/Genentech

11.4.1. Product Description

11.4.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.4.3. Clinical Development

11.4.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.4.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.4.5. Analyst Views

11.5. Daraxonrasib (RMC-6236): Revolution Medicines

11.5.1. Product Description

11.5.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.5.3. Clinical Development

11.5.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.5.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.5.5. Analyst Views

11.6. Olomorasib (LY3537982): Eli Lilly and Company

11.6.1. Product Description

11.6.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.6.3. Clinical Development

11.6.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.6.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.6.5. Analyst Views

11.7. MK-1084: Merck, Taiho, and Astex Pharmaceuticals

11.7.1. Product Description

11.7.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.7.3. Clinical Development

11.7.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.7.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.7.5. Analyst Views

11.8. Onvansertib: Cardiff Oncology

11.8.1. Product Description

11.8.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.8.3. Clinical Development

11.8.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.8.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.8.5. Analyst Views

11.9. DUPERT (fulzerasib/GFH925): Genfleet Therapeutics and Innovent

11.9.1. Product Description

11.9.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.9.3. Clinical Development

11.9.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.9.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.9.5. Analyst Views

11.10. ELI-002: Elicio Therapeutics

11.10.1. Product Description

11.10.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.10.3. Clinical Development

11.10.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.10.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.10.5. Analyst Views

11.11. D3S-001: D3 Bio

11.11.1. Product Description

11.11.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.11.3. Clinical Development

11.11.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.11.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.11.5. Analyst Views

12. KRAS Inhibitors: Seven Major Market Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Outlook

12.3. Conjoint Analysis

12.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.4.1. Cost Assumptions and Rebate

12.4.2. Pricing Trends

12.4.3. Analogue Assessment

12.4.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptake

12.5. Total Market Size of KRAS Inhibitors by Country in the 7MM

12.6. Total Market Size of KRAS Inhibitors by Indications in the 7MM

12.7. United States Market Size

12.7.1. Total Market Size of KRAS Inhibitors in the United States

12.7.2. Market Size of KRAS Inhibitors by Therapies in the United States

12.8. EU4 and the UK Market Size

12.8.1. Total Market Size of KRAS Inhibitors in EU4 and the UK

12.8.2. Market Size of KRAS Inhibitors by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

12.9. Japan

12.9.1. Total Market Size of KRAS Inhibitors in Japan

12.9.2. Market Size of KRAS Inhibitors by Therapies in Japan

13. Unmet Needs

14. SWOT Analysis

15. KOL Views

16. Market Access and Reimbursement

16.1. United States

16.1.1. Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)

16.2. EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.3.1. MHLW

16.4. Market Access and Reimbursement of KRAS Inhibitors

17. Appendix

17.1. Bibliography

17.2. Report Methodology

18. Analyst's Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About the Publisher

List of Tables [72]

List of Figures [56]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Amgen

Verastem Oncology

Revolution Medicines

Roche Eli Lilly, and Company

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900