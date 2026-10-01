Refrigeration Coolers Market Forecasts Growth From $4.72B (2026) To $6.85B By 2032, Profiling Johnson Controls, LU-VE, Kelvion & Danfoss

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Refrigeration Coolers Market by Offering, Refrigent, Mobility - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global refrigeration coolers market is projected to increase from USD 4.72 billion in 2026 to USD 6.85 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate of 6.4% during the forecast period. Growth is being supported by investments in refrigerated warehouses, food processing facilities, pharmaceutical storage, organized retail, and other temperature-controlled infrastructure requiring reliable, energy-efficient refrigeration equipment.

Government regulations and corporate sustainability targets are accelerating the transition from legacy systems to refrigeration solutions compatible with natural refrigerants, including ammonia (NH3), carbon dioxide (CO2), and propane, as well as low-global-warming-potential HFO alternatives. This shift is generating replacement demand for next-generation condensers, compressors, evaporators, and air coolers engineered to reduce environmental impact, improve heat transfer, and optimize energy use.

Smart refrigeration is also reshaping the competitive landscape. IoT-enabled monitoring, predictive maintenance, automated energy optimization, variable-speed compressors and fans, intelligent controls, and advanced heat exchanger technologies are enabling manufacturers to enhance equipment reliability and lifecycle performance. Additional priorities include modular and customizable designs, corrosion-resistant materials, reduced refrigerant leakage, simplified installation, and lower maintenance requirements.

Evaporators and Air Coolers Expected to Record the Highest CAGR

By offering, the evaporators and air coolers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR through 2032. Demand is rising across food processing, cold storage, retail refrigeration, healthcare, and specialized industrial facilities as operators seek efficient, uniform cooling and tighter temperature control. Product categories include air units, dry coolers, brine coolers, and blast/tunnel unit coolers.

Manufacturers are advancing evaporator designs through enhanced heat exchange surfaces, electronically controlled fans, intelligent defrost mechanisms, and corrosion-resistant components. The adoption of NH3, CO2, propane, and other lower-impact refrigerants is further increasing demand for optimized evaporator technologies capable of operating under diverse pressure, temperature, and application requirements.

Stationary Refrigeration Coolers to Retain the Largest Market Share

By mobility, stationary refrigeration coolers are expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. These systems are widely installed in supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, food processing plants, refrigerated warehouses, pharmaceutical storage facilities, hospitality establishments, and research laboratories requiring continuous, high-capacity cooling.

Expansion of organized food retail, cold storage infrastructure, and pharmaceutical cold chain facilities is strengthening demand for stationary equipment. Their ability to integrate advanced compressors, condensers, evaporators, digital monitoring systems, and natural refrigerants while delivering long service life and reliable temperature control reinforces the segment's market position.

Asia Pacific Positioned as the Fastest-Growing Regional Market

Asia Pacific is forecast to become the fastest-growing refrigeration coolers market, supported by industrialization and infrastructure investment across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and other developing economies. Urbanization, rising consumption of frozen and processed foods, and the expansion of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores are increasing demand for modern refrigeration systems.

The region is also developing refrigerated warehouses and logistics facilities to reduce food losses and improve supply chain efficiency. Growth in pharmaceutical manufacturing and vaccine distribution is creating additional demand for temperature-controlled storage. Government support for energy-efficient systems and environmentally sustainable refrigerants is encouraging the replacement of aging equipment and investment in new manufacturing capacity.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies profiled in the refrigeration coolers market report include Johnson Controls, LU-VE, Kelvion Holdings GmbH, Rivacold Srl, Lennox International Inc., Guntner GmbH & Co. KG, Copeland LP, Danfoss, Modine Manufacturing Company, EVAPCO, and Thermofin.

These market participants compete through improvements in heat transfer efficiency, cooling capacity, temperature stability, energy consumption, durability, and compatibility with natural and low-GWP refrigerants. Strategic collaboration with cold chain operators, food processors, retailers, pharmaceutical companies, and logistics providers is supporting product development and market expansion. The study evaluates company profiles, recent industry developments, market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings.

Refrigeration Coolers Market Segmentation

The research analyzes the market by offering, refrigerant, mobility, application, and region. Offerings include condensers, compressors, and evaporators and air coolers. Condensers are classified as air-cooled, water-cooled, and evaporative condensers, while compressors include positive displacement and dynamic compressors. Evaporators and air coolers comprise air units, dry coolers, brine coolers, and blast/tunnel unit coolers.

Refrigerant categories include HFC/HFO, CO2, NH3, propane, and other options such as A2L refrigerants, brine, glycol, and water. Mobility segmentation covers stationary and portable refrigeration coolers.

Applications covered by the report include:



Retail: Supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, mini markets, and hospitality establishments.

Food and beverages: Fruit and vegetable processing, beverage processing, dairy and ice cream production, and meat, poultry, and fish processing.

Logistics and warehousing: Refrigerated warehouses, logistics facilities, and storage rooms.

Healthcare and pharmaceuticals: Vaccine storage and medical devices. Other applications: Vertical farming, scientific research, ski slopes, ice rinks, and other specialized uses.

The regional assessment covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World, comprising the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It examines market demand, technology developments, environmental regulations, competitive dynamics, and regional growth opportunities.

Research Methodology and Primary Interviews

The analysis incorporates in-depth interviews with CEOs, marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, product managers, sales managers, and other executives from organizations operating in the refrigeration coolers market.



By company type: Tier 1 companies represented 40% of respondents, Tier 2 companies 35%, and Tier 3 companies 25%.

By designation: C-level executives accounted for 48%, directors 33%, and other respondents 19%. By region: Asia Pacific represented 40% of interviews, North America 35%, Europe 18%, and the Rest of the World 7%.

Market Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints, and Challenges

Key growth drivers include investment in refrigerated warehouses and cold storage facilities, increasing demand for frozen and processed foods, the transition to low-GWP refrigerants, and changing global weather patterns. Opportunities include rising demand for fast-moving consumer goods, IoT adoption in refrigeration technologies, growing installation of walk-in coolers, and expansion in healthcare and logistics applications.

High installation and operating costs remain a significant restraint. Market challenges include shortages of skilled personnel, safety concerns, and the technical complexity associated with installing refrigeration cooling systems.

Report Benefits

The report provides revenue estimates for the overall refrigeration coolers market and its subsegments, helping established companies and new entrants evaluate competitive positioning and develop go-to-market strategies. It also offers analysis of upcoming technologies, research and development programs, new product launches, untapped geographies, recent investments, and market diversification opportunities.

By combining competitive assessment with analysis of regulatory developments, product innovation, regional demand, market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, the study supports strategic planning across retail, food and beverage processing, refrigerated warehousing, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and specialized industrial refrigeration applications.



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