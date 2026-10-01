Dental Implants And Prosthetics Market Forecasts Growth From $12.79B (2026) To $17.67B By 2031, Profiling Institut Straumann, Envista, Dentsply Sirona & Henry Schein

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market by Product, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental implants and prosthetics market is projected to grow from USD 12.79 billion in 2026 to USD 17.67 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, a growing geriatric population, and the increasing prevalence of tooth loss, dental caries, periodontal diseases, and edentulism.

Greater awareness of oral aesthetics, higher disposable incomes, and improved access to advanced dental care are encouraging patients to pursue implant-based restorative treatments. Demand is also benefiting from the increasing availability of same-day dentistry and customized treatment solutions. Meanwhile, growth in dental tourism, private dental clinics, skilled professionals, and healthcare infrastructure across emerging economies is creating additional opportunities for dental implant and prosthetic manufacturers.

Digital dentistry and material innovation support market growth

Technological developments are improving the accuracy, efficiency, and clinical outcomes of dental implant and prosthetic procedures. CAD/CAM systems, 3D imaging, intraoral scanners, 3D printing, and minimally invasive implant techniques are becoming increasingly important across dental hospitals, clinics, and laboratories. Immediate loading protocols, under which implants and restorations are placed on the same day, are also gaining adoption among patients seeking shorter treatment timelines.

Innovation in zirconia, titanium alloys, and other advanced materials is improving implant durability, aesthetics, longevity, and patient satisfaction. These developments are expected to accelerate product adoption and support continued investment in digital workflows, restorative solutions, and next-generation implant systems.

Market growth may be constrained by the high cost of dental implants, prosthetic procedures, and advanced dental care services. Limited insurance coverage and inadequate reimbursement policies, particularly in developing markets, can reduce treatment affordability. Other challenges include a shortage of trained dental practitioners, pricing pressure affecting prominent market participants, and the greater risk of tooth loss associated with dental bridges.

Dental implants led the product market in 2025

By product type, the market is segmented into dental implants and dental prosthetics. Dental implants accounted for the largest market share in 2025. Segment growth is linked to rising tooth loss rates, demographic aging, expanding demand for permanent restorative treatments, and advances in implant planning and placement technologies.

Improved digital imaging, intraoral scanning, and CAD/CAM capabilities have increased procedural precision and implant placement success rates. The continuing adoption of immediate loading protocols and advanced implant materials is expected to strengthen demand further. The research evaluates both the dental implants market and dental prosthetics market, including product portfolios, innovation trends, launches, investments, and commercial strategies.

Dental hospitals and clinics remained the largest end-user segment

The dental implants and prosthetics market is categorized by end user into dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and other end users. Dental hospitals and clinics held the largest share in 2025, supported by the increasing volume of implant surgeries, prosthetic fittings, follow-up consultations, cosmetic procedures, and digital dentistry services performed in clinical settings.

The segment also benefits from patient preference for specialized care, expansion of private dental practices, rising patient volumes, improved oral health awareness, and broader availability of skilled dental professionals. Continued investment in advanced restorative and implant technologies is expected to reinforce the position of dental hospitals and clinics throughout the forecast period.

Europe held the leading regional market share in 2025

Europe represented the largest share of the global dental implants and prosthetics market in 2025. Its leadership is supported by a strong regulatory framework, developed healthcare infrastructure, a substantial elderly population, and the presence of major dental implant and prosthetic manufacturers.

Western Europe remains a major contributor due to established dental care systems and comparatively high disposable incomes. Strong adoption of advanced implant solutions across hospitals and dental clinics continues to consolidate the region's position. The report also assesses North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and GCC countries, with emerging economies presenting opportunities through dental tourism, infrastructure development, and improving access to treatment.

Competitive landscape

Prominent companies operating in the global dental implants and prosthetics market include:



Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

Envista (US)

Dentsply Sirona (US)

Henry Schein, Inc. (US)

Osstem Implant Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Solventum (US)

ZimVie Inc. (US)

Glidewell (US)

Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein)

Avinent Science and Technology (Spain)

Bicon (US)

Adin Dental Implant Systems, Ltd. (Israel)

Dio Implant Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Thommen Medical AG (Switzerland)

Southern Implants (South Africa)

Keystone Dental Inc. (US)

BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

SDI Dental Implants (Germany)

Dentium (South Korea)

Bioline Dental Implants (Germany)

DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

MEGA'GEN IMPLANT CO., LTD. (South Korea)

Sweden & Martina S.p.A. (Italy)

Medigma Biomedical GmbH (Germany) LYRA ETK (France)

The competitive assessment examines market shares, company profiles, product and service portfolios, business capabilities, recent developments, investments, growth strategies, and product launches. It also evaluates market diversification and the expansion of leading companies into new geographic and end-user markets.

Primary research participant profile



By company type: Tier 1, 30%; Tier 2, 35%; and Tier 3, 35%.

By designation: C-level executives, 20%; directors, 35%; and other participants, 45%. By region: North America, 30%; Europe, 25%; Asia Pacific, 20%; Latin America, 20%; Middle East and Africa, 2%; and GCC countries, 3%.

Research coverage and strategic insights

The market study estimates revenue and growth potential across product, end-user, and regional segments. It provides analysis of key growth drivers, including the expanding patient pool for dental treatments, rising geriatric and edentulous populations, demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, adoption of same-day dentistry, and increased consumer focus on aesthetics.

The research also evaluates restraints and challenges related to treatment costs, limited reimbursement, practitioner shortages, pricing pressure, and dental bridge outcomes. Identified opportunities include expansion in emerging countries, consolidation among dental practices, and increasing dental service organization activity.

The report offers market penetration analysis of leading product portfolios, insights into product enhancement and innovation, evaluation of lucrative emerging markets, and coverage of new products, services, investments, and geographic expansion. These findings are designed to help established companies and new entrants assess revenue opportunities, understand the competitive landscape, refine market positioning, and develop effective go-to-market strategies for the global dental implants and prosthetics market.



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