Global And Regional Solid-State Battery Market Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2035 33.75% CAGR Drives $2.74 Billion Opportunity In Evs And Consumer Electronics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$200.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$2740 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|33.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Scope and Definition
1 Market: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.1 Automotive-Led Validation and Pre-Commercial Deployment
1.1.2 Electrolyte Chemistry Competition and Material Standardization
1.1.3 Transition from Prototype to Pilot-Scale Manufacturing
1.1.4 Application-Specific Commercialization Strategy
1.2 Stakeholder Analysis
1.2.1 Use Case
1.2.2 End User and Buying Criteria
1.3 Research and Development Review
1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country and Company)
1.4 Supply Chain Analysis
1.5 Value Chain Analysis
1.6 Pricing Analysis
1.7 Market Dynamics
1.7.1 Market Drivers
1.7.1.1 Automotive Demand for Higher Energy Density and Safety
1.7.1.2 OEM-Led Strategic Partnerships and Platform Integration
1.7.1.3 Public Funding and Battery Localization Initiatives
1.7.2 Market Restraints
1.7.2.1 Manufacturing Scale-Up and Yield Constraints
1.7.2.2 Technical Gaps and Data Requirements
1.7.3 Market Opportunities
1.7.3.1 Premium EV Deployment and Performance Differentiation
1.7.3.2 Early Commercialization in Medical and Consumer Electronics
1.7.3.3 Policy-Backed Pilot Manufacturing and Supply Chain Partnerships
1.8 Regulatory & Policy Impact Analysis
1.9 Comparative Analysis
1.9.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries vs. Solid-State Batteries
1.9.2 Comparison in Terms of Power Density of Various Batteries
1.10 Future of Solid-State Battery in EVs and Role of EV Manufacturers in Advancing Solid-State Battery Development
1.10.1 Current Market Outlook
1.10.2 Research and Development
1.10.2.1 Solid-State Battery with Pure Silicon Anode
1.10.2.2 Recent Electrode Design of MIT's Solid-State Battery
1.10.3 Future Market Outlook
1.11 Start-Up Landscape
1.11.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem
1.12 Industry Attractiveness
1.13 Investment Landscape and R&D Trends
1.13.1 Investment Momentum and Capital Flows
1.13.2 Strategic Partnerships and Collaboration Models
1.13.3 Key Themes and Risk Considerations
2 Application
2.1 Application Summary
2.2 Solid-State Battery Market (by Application)
2.2.1 Electric Vehicle
2.2.1.1 Passenger Vehicle
2.2.1.2 Commercial Vehicle
2.2.2 Consumer Electronics
2.2.3 Energy Storage Systems
2.2.4 Medical Devices
2.2.5 Others
3 Products
3.1 Product Summary
3.2 Solid-State Battery Market (by Type)
3.2.1 Polymer
3.2.2 Sulfide
3.2.3 Oxide
3.2.4 Others
3.3 Solid-State Battery Market (by Battery Type)
3.3.1 Thin Film
3.3.2 Bulk
3.4 Solid-State Battery Market (by Capacity)
3.4.1 Below 20mAh
3.4.2 20mAh - 500mAh
3.4.3 Above 500mAh
4 Region
4.1 Regional Summary
4.2 North America
4.2.1 Regional Overview
4.2.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.2.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market
4.2.2 Application
4.2.3 Product
4.2.4 North America (by Country)
4.2.4.1 U.S.
4.2.4.2 Canada
4.2.4.3 Mexico
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Regional Overview
4.3.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.3.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market
4.3.2 Application
4.3.3 Product
4.3.4 Europe (by Country)
4.3.4.1 Germany
4.3.4.2 France
4.3.4.3 Italy
4.3.4.4 Spain
4.3.4.5 U.K.
4.3.4.6 Rest-of-Europe
4.4 Asia-Pacific
4.4.1 Regional Overview
4.4.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.4.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market
4.4.2 Application
4.4.3 Product
4.4.4 Asia-Pacific (by Country)
4.4.4.1 China
4.4.4.2 Japan
4.4.4.3 India
4.4.4.4 South Korea
4.4.4.5 Taiwan
4.4.4.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
4.5 Rest-of-the-World
4.5.1 Regional Overview
4.5.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.5.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market
4.5.2 Application
4.5.3 Product
4.5.4 Rest-of-the-World (by Region)
4.5.4.1 South America
4.5.4.2 Middle East and Africa
5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Company Profiles
5.1.1 Profile Coverage
5.1.1.1 Overview
5.1.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
5.1.1.3 Top Competitors
5.1.1.4 Target Customers
5.1.1.5 Key Personnel
5.1.1.6 Analyst View
5.1.1.7 Market Share, 2025
5.1.2 Ballore Group
5.1.3 Prologium Technology Co., Ltd.
5.1.4 QuantumScape Battery, Inc.
5.1.5 Toyota Motor Corporation
5.1.6 STMicroelectronics
5.1.7 Samsung SDI
5.1.8 TDK Corporation
5.1.9 Solid Power Inc
5.1.10 Kanadevia Corporation
5.1.11 Illika Plc
5.1.12 Ganfeng LiEnergy Technology Co., Ltd
5.1.13 TOROW
5.1.14 Factorial Inc
5.1.15 Theion GmbH
5.1.16 Sakuu Corporation
5.1.17 Ion Storage Systems
5.1.18 SK On Co., Ltd.
5.1.19 Honda Motor Co., Ltd
5.1.20 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd
5.1.21 Basquevolt
6 Research Methodology
6.1 Data Sources
6.1.1 Primary Data Sources
6.1.2 Secondary Data Sources
6.1.3 Data Triangulation
6.2 Market Estimation and Forecast
List of Figures [54]
List of Tables [93]
Companies Featured
- Bollore Group Prologium Technology Co., Ltd. QuantumScape Battery, Inc. Toyota Motor Corporation STMicroelectronics Samsung SDI TDK Corporation Solid Power Inc Kanadevia Corporation Illika Plc Ganfeng LiEnergy Technology Co., Ltd TOROW Factorial Inc Theion GmbH Sakuu Corporation Ion Storage Systems SK On Co., Ltd. Honda Motor Co., Ltd Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd Basquevolt
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