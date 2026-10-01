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Global And Regional Solid-State Battery Market Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2035 33.75% CAGR Drives $2.74 Billion Opportunity In Evs And Consumer Electronics


2026-10-01 04:31:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target premium compact applications first, leveraging OEM partnerships, pilot manufacturing, chemistry differentiation, and localization to reduce risk and accelerate returns.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Solid-State Battery Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Regional Analysis, 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global solid-state battery market is projected to grow from $149.8 million in 2025 to $2.74 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 33.75% under the realistic forecast scenario. According to BIS Research, growth is being supported by demand for higher energy density, improved safety, better thermal stability, compact battery designs, and next-generation energy storage technologies.

Automotive OEM investment, commercialization in consumer electronics and medical devices, advances in electrolyte chemistry, and pilot-scale manufacturing are moving solid-state battery technologies toward selective commercial deployment. Strategic partnerships among battery developers, automakers, materials suppliers, electronics companies, and equipment providers are also helping align technical performance with manufacturing and integration requirements.

Public funding and battery localization initiatives are strengthening development in regions with established manufacturing ecosystems. Although premium electric vehicles represent a significant long-term opportunity, near-term commercialization is concentrated in compact, high-value applications that can support premium pricing and require lower battery capacity.

Solid-State Battery Market Segmentation Highlights

By application: Consumer electronics is projected to remain the leading application segment, increasing from $154.85 million in 2026 to $1,634,405.4 thousand by 2035 at a CAGR of 29.93%. Wearables, hearables, smartphones, and portable electronics provide attractive early commercialization opportunities because of their emphasis on safety, thinness, compactness, and stable performance. Energy storage systems are forecast to be the fastest-growing application segment, with a CAGR of 101.94%.

  • Electric Vehicle
    • Passenger Vehicle
    • Commercial Vehicle
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Energy Storage Systems
  • Medical Devices
  • Others (Special Semiconductor, E-textile, etc.)

By electrolyte type: Oxide electrolyte systems are expected to maintain market leadership, growing from $195.96 million in 2026 to $1,759,006.3 thousand by 2035 at a CAGR of 27.61%. Their thermal and chemical stability supports deployment in compact and safety-sensitive applications. Sulfide systems are projected to record the highest growth rate at 88.21%, supported by their automotive potential, high ionic conductivity, and compatibility with lithium metal anodes.

  • Polymer
  • Sulfide
  • Oxide
  • Others (Hybrid, Nitrides, Halides, etc.)

By battery capacity: The below 20mAh category is forecast to remain dominant, rising from $183.92 million in 2026 to $1,455,824.6 thousand by 2035 at a CAGR of 25.84%. Demand is being generated by wearables, medical patches, implants, sensors, and IoT devices requiring miniaturization, long cycle life, safety, and leakage-free operation. The above 500mAh segment is expected to be the fastest-growing category, with a CAGR of 97.74%, as larger-format technologies progress toward automotive and stationary storage deployment.

  • Below 20mAh
  • 20mAh - 500mAh
  • Above 500mAh

By battery type: Thin film batteries are projected to lead the market, increasing from $198.62 million in 2026 to $2,016,965.9 thousand by 2035 at a CAGR of 29.38%. Their adoption is supported by wearables, medical devices, and industrial IoT applications. The bulk battery segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 97.74%, reflecting long-term interest in high-capacity solid-state batteries for electric vehicles and other large-format systems.

  • Thin Film
  • Bulk

Regional Solid-State Battery Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its leading position, growing from $106.44 million in 2026 to $1,672,535.1 thousand by 2035 at a CAGR of 35.81%. The region benefits from a strong battery manufacturing base, major automotive and electronics companies, expanding consumer electronics demand, and government support in China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Taiwan.

North America is projected to increase from $45.83 million in 2026 to $603.20 million by 2035 at a CAGR of 33.16%. OEM-led partnerships, pilot manufacturing facilities, public funding, and regional supply-chain initiatives are supporting development. The report also evaluates Europe and Rest-of-the-World markets, including their commercialization activity, policy environments, and application potential.

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe: Germany, France, Spain, U.K., Italy, and Rest-of-Europe
  • Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
  • Rest-of-the-World: South America, the Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

Automotive demand for greater driving range, reduced pack weight, faster charging, and lower flammability risk is a central solid-state battery market driver. Automakers are evaluating these technologies for future vehicle platforms, while compact electronics and medical applications are creating earlier revenue opportunities. Government-supported localization programs, pilot-line investment, and supply-chain partnerships are further improving industrial readiness.

Commercial scale-up remains constrained by manufacturing yields, process consistency, material handling, and interfacial stability. Sulfide systems require careful moisture management, while oxide systems can involve complex high-temperature processing. Dendrite formation, cycle life, production costs, and limited real-world performance data may also extend validation timelines, particularly for automotive cells.

Despite these challenges, premium electric vehicles offer a major opportunity because performance improvements can help justify higher initial battery costs. Medical devices, wearables, IoT products, and consumer electronics provide additional pathways for manufacturing validation and incremental capacity expansion. Continued progress in process engineering, cell architecture, electrolyte design, and pilot manufacturing is expected to support broader adoption.

Industrial and Strategic Impact

Solid-state battery development is reshaping product architecture, manufacturing strategy, and supply-chain planning across the automotive, consumer electronics, medical device, semiconductor, and energy storage industries. Investment is expanding beyond materials research into process engineering, production equipment, pilot facilities, qualification programs, and application-specific battery designs.

The BIS Research report supports product and innovation planning by analyzing oxide, sulfide, polymer, and hybrid electrolyte systems, along with thin-film and bulk architectures across multiple capacity ranges. It also identifies market entry opportunities, commercialization pathways, regional growth prospects, and competitive benchmarks.

For growth and marketing teams, the research examines OEM partnerships, application-focused deployment, manufacturing expansion, and battery localization strategies. Its competitive analysis assesses how participants are differentiating through chemistry selection, manufacturing readiness, strategic collaboration, scalable production, and customer alignment.

Research Methodology

The market analysis combines primary interviews with extensive secondary research and quantitative modeling. Primary respondents included CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, and technology and innovation directors from across the solid-state battery ecosystem. Their input was used to validate market estimates, segment shares, geographic analysis, industry trends, and competitive positioning.

Secondary sources included certified publications, company annual reports, white papers, recognized industry databases, directories, and company websites. Resources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Businessweek, Factiva, the Census Bureau, OICA, and ACEA were used where applicable. Market estimation involved data triangulation, segmentation analysis, proxy indicators, and extrapolation when direct information was unavailable. The base currency for the analysis is US$, with other currencies converted using relevant historical exchange rates.

Prominent Solid-State Battery Market Participants

  • Ballore Group
  • ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd.
  • QuantumScape Battery, Inc.
  • Toyota Motor Corporation
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Samsung SDI
  • TDK Corporation
  • Solid Power Inc.
  • Kanadevia Corporation
  • Ilika Plc
  • Ganfeng LiEnergy Technology Co., Ltd.
  • TOROW
  • Factorial Inc.
  • Theion GmbH
  • Sakuu Corporation
  • Ion Storage Systems
  • SK On Co., Ltd.
  • Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
  • Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
  • Basquevolt

Competition in the solid-state battery market is expected to intensify as established manufacturers, automotive OEMs, electronics companies, and specialized developers advance pilot production and commercialization programs. Manufacturing scalability, electrolyte performance, OEM relationships, cost reduction, and application-specific capabilities will remain critical competitive factors through 2035.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 200
Forecast Period 2026 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $200.2 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $2740 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.7%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Scope and Definition
1 Market: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.1 Automotive-Led Validation and Pre-Commercial Deployment
1.1.2 Electrolyte Chemistry Competition and Material Standardization
1.1.3 Transition from Prototype to Pilot-Scale Manufacturing
1.1.4 Application-Specific Commercialization Strategy
1.2 Stakeholder Analysis
1.2.1 Use Case
1.2.2 End User and Buying Criteria
1.3 Research and Development Review
1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country and Company)
1.4 Supply Chain Analysis
1.5 Value Chain Analysis
1.6 Pricing Analysis
1.7 Market Dynamics
1.7.1 Market Drivers
1.7.1.1 Automotive Demand for Higher Energy Density and Safety
1.7.1.2 OEM-Led Strategic Partnerships and Platform Integration
1.7.1.3 Public Funding and Battery Localization Initiatives
1.7.2 Market Restraints
1.7.2.1 Manufacturing Scale-Up and Yield Constraints
1.7.2.2 Technical Gaps and Data Requirements
1.7.3 Market Opportunities
1.7.3.1 Premium EV Deployment and Performance Differentiation
1.7.3.2 Early Commercialization in Medical and Consumer Electronics
1.7.3.3 Policy-Backed Pilot Manufacturing and Supply Chain Partnerships
1.8 Regulatory & Policy Impact Analysis
1.9 Comparative Analysis
1.9.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries vs. Solid-State Batteries
1.9.2 Comparison in Terms of Power Density of Various Batteries
1.10 Future of Solid-State Battery in EVs and Role of EV Manufacturers in Advancing Solid-State Battery Development
1.10.1 Current Market Outlook
1.10.2 Research and Development
1.10.2.1 Solid-State Battery with Pure Silicon Anode
1.10.2.2 Recent Electrode Design of MIT's Solid-State Battery
1.10.3 Future Market Outlook
1.11 Start-Up Landscape
1.11.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem
1.12 Industry Attractiveness
1.13 Investment Landscape and R&D Trends
1.13.1 Investment Momentum and Capital Flows
1.13.2 Strategic Partnerships and Collaboration Models
1.13.3 Key Themes and Risk Considerations
2 Application
2.1 Application Summary
2.2 Solid-State Battery Market (by Application)
2.2.1 Electric Vehicle
2.2.1.1 Passenger Vehicle
2.2.1.2 Commercial Vehicle
2.2.2 Consumer Electronics
2.2.3 Energy Storage Systems
2.2.4 Medical Devices
2.2.5 Others
3 Products
3.1 Product Summary
3.2 Solid-State Battery Market (by Type)
3.2.1 Polymer
3.2.2 Sulfide
3.2.3 Oxide
3.2.4 Others
3.3 Solid-State Battery Market (by Battery Type)
3.3.1 Thin Film
3.3.2 Bulk
3.4 Solid-State Battery Market (by Capacity)
3.4.1 Below 20mAh
3.4.2 20mAh - 500mAh
3.4.3 Above 500mAh
4 Region
4.1 Regional Summary
4.2 North America
4.2.1 Regional Overview
4.2.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.2.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market
4.2.2 Application
4.2.3 Product
4.2.4 North America (by Country)
4.2.4.1 U.S.
4.2.4.2 Canada
4.2.4.3 Mexico
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Regional Overview
4.3.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.3.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market
4.3.2 Application
4.3.3 Product
4.3.4 Europe (by Country)
4.3.4.1 Germany
4.3.4.2 France
4.3.4.3 Italy
4.3.4.4 Spain
4.3.4.5 U.K.
4.3.4.6 Rest-of-Europe
4.4 Asia-Pacific
4.4.1 Regional Overview
4.4.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.4.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market
4.4.2 Application
4.4.3 Product
4.4.4 Asia-Pacific (by Country)
4.4.4.1 China
4.4.4.2 Japan
4.4.4.3 India
4.4.4.4 South Korea
4.4.4.5 Taiwan
4.4.4.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
4.5 Rest-of-the-World
4.5.1 Regional Overview
4.5.1.1 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.5.1.2 Factors Challenging the Market
4.5.2 Application
4.5.3 Product
4.5.4 Rest-of-the-World (by Region)
4.5.4.1 South America
4.5.4.2 Middle East and Africa
5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Company Profiles
5.1.1 Profile Coverage
5.1.1.1 Overview
5.1.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
5.1.1.3 Top Competitors
5.1.1.4 Target Customers
5.1.1.5 Key Personnel
5.1.1.6 Analyst View
5.1.1.7 Market Share, 2025
5.1.2 Ballore Group
5.1.3 Prologium Technology Co., Ltd.
5.1.4 QuantumScape Battery, Inc.
5.1.5 Toyota Motor Corporation
5.1.6 STMicroelectronics
5.1.7 Samsung SDI
5.1.8 TDK Corporation
5.1.9 Solid Power Inc
5.1.10 Kanadevia Corporation
5.1.11 Illika Plc
5.1.12 Ganfeng LiEnergy Technology Co., Ltd
5.1.13 TOROW
5.1.14 Factorial Inc
5.1.15 Theion GmbH
5.1.16 Sakuu Corporation
5.1.17 Ion Storage Systems
5.1.18 SK On Co., Ltd.
5.1.19 Honda Motor Co., Ltd
5.1.20 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd
5.1.21 Basquevolt
6 Research Methodology
6.1 Data Sources
6.1.1 Primary Data Sources
6.1.2 Secondary Data Sources
6.1.3 Data Triangulation
6.2 Market Estimation and Forecast
List of Figures [54]
List of Tables [93]
Companies Featured

  • Bollore Group
  • Prologium Technology Co., Ltd.
  • QuantumScape Battery, Inc.
  • Toyota Motor Corporation
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Samsung SDI
  • TDK Corporation
  • Solid Power Inc
  • Kanadevia Corporation
  • Illika Plc
  • Ganfeng LiEnergy Technology Co., Ltd
  • TOROW
  • Factorial Inc
  • Theion GmbH
  • Sakuu Corporation
  • Ion Storage Systems
  • SK On Co., Ltd.
  • Honda Motor Co., Ltd
  • Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd
  • Basquevolt

For more information about this report visit

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