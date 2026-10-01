Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market Forecasts Growth From $3.80B (2026) To $5.68B By 2031, Profiling Fortive, Thermo Fisher & Mirion Technologies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global radiation detection, monitoring & safety market is projected to grow from USD 3.80 billion in 2026 to USD 5.68 billion by 2031, at an 8.4% CAGR. Growth is driven by expanding medical imaging and radiotherapy, nuclear energy investments, regulatory requirements, and security concerns. Detection and monitoring products and radiation detectors lead the market, while Asia Pacific is set for significant growth. Key players include Fortive, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mirion Technologies, Fuji Electric, Ludlum Measurements, and Ametek.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market by Product, Composition, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Healthcare applications, nuclear energy investment, regulatory compliance and security concerns are expected to support an 8.4% compound annual growth rate.

The global radiation detection, monitoring and safety market is projected to grow from USD 3.80 billion in 2026 to USD 5.68 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 8.4%. Market expansion is being driven by the growing use of radiation in healthcare, continued development of nuclear energy infrastructure, heightened security concerns and rigorous radiation safety regulations.

The sustained adoption of X-ray imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography and radiotherapy across clinical diagnostics and oncology is generating demand for advanced radiation detection and monitoring systems. These technologies support radiation exposure management and safety requirements for patients, healthcare professionals and clinical environments. Growth in the number of PET/CT scans, together with increased use of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy, is expected to remain a major market catalyst.

Radiation Detection and Monitoring Products Led the Market in 2025

By product, radiation detection and monitoring products accounted for the largest market share in 2025. Regulatory bodies, including the International Atomic Energy Agency, the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, enforce requirements for monitoring occupational radiation exposure and environmental conditions.

Nuclear power, manufacturing, oil and gas, and mining operations frequently encounter naturally occurring radioactive materials, increasing the need for reliable detection and monitoring solutions. The frequency of radiation leaks, accidental exposure and contamination incidents has also strengthened demand for advanced instruments with real-time monitoring capabilities. These systems help organizations maintain regulatory compliance, manage operational risk and improve workplace and environmental safety.

Detectors Secured the Leading Position by Composition

The detectors segment held the largest market share by composition in 2025. Demand is supported by concerns surrounding radiation exposure from nuclear waste, contaminated sites and naturally occurring radioactive materials in mining and oil and gas operations.

Radiation monitoring protocols established by organizations such as the International Atomic Energy Agency and the US Environmental Protection Agency are encouraging wider adoption of sophisticated detector technologies. Miniaturization, advances in solid-state detectors and improvements in real-time monitoring systems have expanded deployment across healthcare, nuclear power, industrial, environmental and security applications. These developments continue to reinforce the position of detectors as a core component of the radiation detection, monitoring and safety market.

Asia Pacific Poised for Significant Market Growth

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Regional expansion is being supported by rapid industrialization, nuclear power initiatives, rising healthcare investment and increased attention to radiation-related security risks.

China, India, Japan and South Korea have made substantial investments in nuclear energy infrastructure to address growing energy demand, creating a sustained requirement for radiation monitoring and safety systems. Healthcare expansion across the region is also increasing the use of X-ray, CT and PET imaging, as well as radiation therapy for cancer treatment.

Risks associated with nuclear terrorism and the illicit trafficking of radioactive materials are additionally prompting governments to strengthen detection capabilities at borders, transportation hubs, defense installations and other critical locations. These security priorities are expected to create further opportunities for radiation detector manufacturers and monitoring technology providers.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the radiation detection, monitoring and safety market include Fortive (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Mirion Technologies Inc. (US), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Ludlum Measurements, Inc. (US) and Ametek, Inc. (US). The competitive assessment examines market shares, service offerings, product development programs and growth strategies among leading participants.

The report's primary participant breakdown includes:



By company type: Tier 1 accounted for 40%, Tier 2 for 30% and Tier 3 for 30%.

By designation: C-level participants represented 27%, director-level participants 18% and other designations 55%. By region: North America accounted for 50%, Europe 20%, Asia Pacific 15%, Latin America 10%, and the Middle East and Africa 5%.

Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

The research evaluates the principal forces shaping the radiation detection, monitoring and safety market. Key growth drivers include the rising number of PET/CT scans and expanding use of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. Market restraints include increased adoption of alternatives to nuclear energy, changes in national nuclear energy policies and continued nuclear phase-out initiatives.

Technological advancements in radiation detection represent a major opportunity, particularly in solid-state detectors, miniaturized devices and real-time monitoring platforms. However, the high cost of lead used in manufacturing radiation safety products remains a significant industry challenge.

Research Scope and Strategic Value

The market is segmented by product, composition, application and region. The research assesses industry drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges while examining competitive conditions, market trends, segment contributions and potential revenue opportunities across five major regions.

Coverage includes upcoming technologies, research and development activity, and new product and service launches. It also evaluates market diversification through untapped geographies, new products, recent industry developments and investments. Regional market development analysis identifies commercially attractive opportunities, while the competitive assessment reviews the market shares, growth strategies and service portfolios of leading companies.

The report supports market leaders, smaller companies and new entrants evaluating investments in the radiation detection, monitoring and safety sector. Detailed end-user and regional segmentation can inform risk assessments, validated investment decisions, market-entry planning and targeted growth strategies. Analysis of industry trends, growth catalysts, challenges and emerging opportunities provides stakeholders with insight for product development, geographic expansion, competitive positioning and long-term strategic planning.



Key Topics Covered:

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Growing Number of Pet/Ct Scans



Increasing Usage of Nuclear Medicine and Radiation Therapy



Rising Military Expenditure For Homeland Security

Increasing Safety Awareness Among Personnel Working in Radiation-Prone Environments

Challenges



Restraints





Increasing Use of Alternatives For Nuclear Energy



Cybersecurity Threats to Networked Radiation Monitoring Infrastructure



Challenges





High Cost of Lead For Manufacturing Radiation Safety Products

Shortage of Workforce and Skilled Professionals in Nuclear Power Industry

Case Studies

Case Study Analysis

Industry Trends



Porter'S Five Forces Analysis





Threat of New Entrants





Threat of Substitutes





Bargaining Power of Buyers





Bargaining Power of Suppliers



Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



Macroeconomic Indicators





Introduction





GDP Trends and Forecast





Trends in Global Radiation Industry



Trends in Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Industry



Supply Chain Analysis





Raw Material





Manufacturing





Sales & Distribution



Applications



Value Chain Analysis





Research & Development





Raw Material Procurement





Manufacturing





Distribution





Marketing & Sales



Post-Sale Services



Ecosystem Analysis



Pricing Analysis



Average Selling Price, by Key Player



Trade Analysis



Key Conferences and Events (2026-2027)



Trends Impacting Customer Business



Investment & Funding Scenario



Impact of 2025 US Tariff





Introduction





Key Tariff Rates





Key Tariff Rates





Price Impact Analysis





Impact On Country/Region







US







Europe





Asia-Pacific

Impact On End Users

Opportunities



Technological Advancements in Radiation Detection Rising Focus On Nuclear Power in Developing Countries

Company Profiles



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Mirion Technologies Inc.

Fortive

Ametek Inc.

Teledyne Flir

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Ludlum Measurements Inc.

Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd.

Polimaster Eueope Uab

Amray

Infab LLC

Iba Worldwide

Radiation Detection Company (Rdc)

Bertin Technologies

Atomex

Arrow-Tech, Inc.

S.E. International, Inc.

Nucleonix Systems

Alpha Spectra, Inc.

Lnd, Inc.

Ray-Bar Engineering Corp

Trivitron Healthcare

Micron Semiconductor Ltd.

Scionix Holland B.V.

Radcomm Systems

Xena Shield

Simad Srl

Burlington Medical

Radiation Protection Products Inc. Nuclear Shields

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