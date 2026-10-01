Europe Antibody Discovery Market By Offering, Technology, And Country - Analysis And Forecast, 2025-2035 AI And Automation Drive 12.11% CAGR And A $10.13 Billion Opportunity
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|75
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.23 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$10.13 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.1%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Scope and Definition
1 Market: Industry Outlook
1.1 Regulatory Landscape / Compliance
1.1.1 E.U.
1.1.1.1 Germany
1.1.1.2 France
1.1.1.3 Italy
1.2 Pricing Analysis
1.2.1 By Product
1.2.2 By Region
1.3 Supply Chain Analysis
1.4 Value Chain Analysis
1.5 Patent Analysis
1.5.1 By Country
1.5.2 By Company
1.6 Market Dynamics
1.6.1 Trends, Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities: Current and Future Impact Assessment, 2024-2035
1.6.2 Market Trends
1.6.2.1 Shift toward Fully Human and Humanized Antibodies
1.6.2.2 Increasing Reliance on High-Throughput Screening and Automation
1.6.2.3 Growing Role of Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
1.6.3 Market Drivers
1.6.3.1 Advancements in Antibody Engineering for Therapeutic Applications
1.6.3.2 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
1.6.4 Market Challenges
1.6.4.1 Rising Shift Toward Alternative Antibody-Based Treatment Modalities
1.6.4.2 High Costs Restrict Widespread Adoption of Antibody Therapies
1.6.5 Market Opportunities
1.6.5.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Antibody Discovery
2 Region
2.1 Regional Summary
2.2 Europe
2.2.1 Regional Overview
2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market
2.2.4 By Offering
2.2.5 By Technology
2.2.6 By Country
2.2.6.1 U.K.
2.2.6.1.1 By Offering
2.2.6.1.2 By Technology
2.2.6.2 Germany
2.2.6.2.1 By Offering
2.2.6.2.2 By Technology
2.2.6.3 France
2.2.6.3.1 By Offering
2.2.6.3.2 By Technology
2.2.6.4 Italy
2.2.6.4.1 By Offering
2.2.6.4.2 By Technology
2.2.6.5 Spain
2.2.6.5.1 By Offering
2.2.6.5.2 By Technology
2.2.6.6 Sweden
2.2.6.6.1 By Offering
2.2.6.6.2 By Technology
2.2.6.7 Netherlands
2.2.6.7.1 By Offering
2.2.6.7.2 By Technology
2.2.6.8 Rest-of-Europe
2.2.6.8.1 By Offering
2.2.6.8.2 By Technology
3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
3.1 Product Mapping
3.1.1 By Company
3.1.2 By Offering
3.1.3 By Technology
3.2 Pipeline Analysis
3.3 Company Profiles
3.3.1 Genmab A/S
3.3.1.1 Overview
3.3.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
3.3.1.3 Top Competitors
3.3.1.4 Target Customers
3.3.1.5 Key Personnel
3.3.1.6 Analyst View
4 Research Methodology
4.1 Data Sources
4.1.1 Primary Data Sources
4.1.2 Secondary Data Sources
4.1.3 Data Triangulation
4.2 Market Estimation and Forecast
List of Figures [20]
List of Tables [24]
Companies Featured
- Genmab A/S
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