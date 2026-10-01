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Deportation Case Advances Against Palestinian Community Leader
(MENAFN) A US immigration judge rules Wednesday that Palestinian community leader Salah Sarsour can be deported after living in the country for 33 years, citing foreign policy grounds connected to his advocacy for Palestinians.
Judge Jayme Salinardi determines that Sarsour is legally removable following a certification from the US secretary of state. However, she rejects separate claims from federal prosecutors that he provided false information on his permanent residency application more than three decades ago.
The ruling establishes that Sarsour can be removed under one legal ground but does not immediately order his deportation. He remains able to seek legal relief through additional applications.
"Immigration court rules Salah Sarsour deportable for Palestine advocacy, but the fight continues," the Free Salah Sarsour advocacy campaign said in a statement, announcing that his legal team will appeal the ruling.
The campaign says the decision leaves Sarsour’s family facing renewed uncertainty and “fear of losing him," while stressing that the ruling prevents authorities from detaining him again under the existing orders.
"Over four hearings, expert and firsthand witnesses laid out overwhelming evidence that dismantled the government's claims," the group maintained, arguing that the judge disregarded testimony and "deferred instead to Israeli sources."
Judge Jayme Salinardi determines that Sarsour is legally removable following a certification from the US secretary of state. However, she rejects separate claims from federal prosecutors that he provided false information on his permanent residency application more than three decades ago.
The ruling establishes that Sarsour can be removed under one legal ground but does not immediately order his deportation. He remains able to seek legal relief through additional applications.
"Immigration court rules Salah Sarsour deportable for Palestine advocacy, but the fight continues," the Free Salah Sarsour advocacy campaign said in a statement, announcing that his legal team will appeal the ruling.
The campaign says the decision leaves Sarsour’s family facing renewed uncertainty and “fear of losing him," while stressing that the ruling prevents authorities from detaining him again under the existing orders.
"Over four hearings, expert and firsthand witnesses laid out overwhelming evidence that dismantled the government's claims," the group maintained, arguing that the judge disregarded testimony and "deferred instead to Israeli sources."
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