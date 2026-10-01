4 Best Places To Buy Garden Rooms & Offices In The UK

The four best places to buy garden rooms and garden offices in the UK are My Outhouse, Green Retreats, Dunster House and Costco.

SOUTH EAST ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The four best places to buy garden rooms and garden offices in the UK are My Outhouse, Green Retreats, Dunster House and Costco.Whether you're working from home, need somewhere to exercise or simply want more living space, a garden room can give you the extra room you need without having to build a traditional home extension.However, garden rooms can vary considerably in terms of insulation, materials, finish and how much work is included in the advertised price. To make choosing one easier, these are four of the best places to buy garden rooms and offices in the UK.1. Best for Fully Finished Bespoke Garden Rooms: My OuthouseMy Outhouse is a family-run garden room company specialising in bespoke, fully finished garden rooms, offices and annexes. The company builds throughout Hertfordshire, London and surrounding counties and has a garden room showroom in Borehamwood where customers can see completed buildings before deciding what they want.Rather than choosing a standard garden building from a catalogue, customers can customise the size, layout, doors, cladding and internal specification of their room.My Outhouse uses structural insulated panels, commonly known as SIPs, to create highly insulated spaces designed to be comfortable throughout the year. Its buildings can be finished with composite or cedar cladding and are available as garden offices, gyms, studios, entertainment rooms and multi-purpose family spaces.The company also provides a turnkey service. Foundations, construction, electrics, heating and internal finishing can all be handled as part of the project, meaning customers receive something much closer to an additional room of their house than a conventional garden building.My Outhouse is also a Which? Trusted Trader, and customers can visit its Hertfordshire showroom to compare materials and finished room designs before ordering.2. Best Range of Installed Garden Rooms: Green RetreatsGreen Retreats has been manufacturing garden rooms since 2005 and offers several different ranges covering everything from smaller garden offices to premium garden rooms and residential annexes.Its B-Range currently starts from £9,485, while its larger G-Range, A-Range and X1 collections provide increasingly premium specifications and designs. Green Retreats also offers garden annexes designed for full-time living.One of the biggest advantages for customers who aren't sure what they want is the ability to see the buildings in person. Green Retreats has a large showroom in Buckinghamshire displaying 24 furnished garden rooms, as well as a smaller showroom in Twickenham.Its standard garden rooms are insulated for year-round use, and professional installation is included with its core ranges. There are plenty of different uses available too, including garden offices, gyms, bars, games rooms and studios.3. Best for DIY Garden Offices: Dunster HouseThose who are happy to do more of the work themselves may want to consider Dunster House.The company has a particularly large selection of outdoor offices, garden studios, log cabins and insulated garden rooms, with hundreds of different sizes and configurations available online.Prices can also be considerably lower than a completely finished bespoke garden room. For example, smaller insulated Dominator garden offices are available from around £3,400, although prices vary depending on size, specification and any optional extras.There are timber and composite designs available, including models with double-glazed windows and insulated wall and roof systems.Dunster House therefore makes sense for buyers who want to select a garden office online and are comfortable with a more DIY-focused project rather than paying for a fully bespoke turnkey build.4. Best for Buying Through a Major Retailer: CostcoCostco may not be the first company that comes to mind when shopping for a garden office, but its UK website has a surprisingly substantial selection of insulated garden rooms.Rather than manufacturing the buildings itself, Costco sells garden rooms from companies including Green Retreats, Forest Garden and Outdoor Modular Spaces.This gives customers several different levels of specification. For example, Costco currently lists smaller professionally installed Green Retreats buildings as well as larger timber-framed garden rooms from Outdoor Modular Spaces.Some of the higher-specification models include insulation, double glazing, plasterboard interiors, laminate flooring, lighting and electric heating as standard.It's a useful option for customers who are comfortable purchasing through a large national retailer but still want a professionally manufactured and installed garden room.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)What Should You Look for When Buying a Garden Room?Think about how the building will be used before comparing prices. If you plan to use it every day, pay particular attention to insulation, glazing, heating, electrics and the internal finish.You should also establish exactly what the quoted price includes. Foundations, installation, electrics, plastering, flooring and decorating can make a significant difference to the final cost.Can You Use a Garden Room as a Home Office?Yes. Garden offices are one of the most common uses for insulated garden rooms. A well-insulated building with power, heating and an internet connection can provide a dedicated workspace away from the main house.Do Garden Rooms Need Planning Permission?Many garden rooms can be constructed under permitted development rights, provided they comply with the relevant rules regarding their size, height, position and use. Larger buildings, residential accommodation and properties with restricted permitted development rights may require additional approval.Find the Right Garden Room for Your HomeIf you want a fully finished building designed specifically around your garden and how you intend to use it, My Outhouse specialises in bespoke turnkey garden rooms.Green Retreats is worth considering if you want a large established manufacturer with several different ranges and showrooms where you can compare buildings. Dunster House suits customers looking for lower-cost and DIY-friendly options, while Costco provides an alternative way of buying professionally manufactured garden rooms through a major retailer.

Steve Mack

Garden Room Experts

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

4 Best Places to Buy Garden Rooms & Offices in the UK News Provided By Garden Room Experts October 01, 2026, 08:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.