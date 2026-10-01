Appointment Of Chief Executive Officer Of The Seychelles Investment Board

The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Ms Camila Estico as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Investment Board (SIB).

Ms Estico is an international investment and tourism professional with experience spanning Europe, the United States and Seychelles. Her professional background covers investment promotion and facilitation, business development, luxury tourism and real estate, sales, strategic communications and international stakeholder engagement.

She is currently serving as Tourism and Investment Attaché for the Government of Seychelles, a position she has held since April 2026. In this role, Ms Estico serves as a focal point for investment promotion and facilitation across Europe, representing Seychelles in engagements with international investors, businesses, institutions and strategic partners. Her responsibilities include identifying and developing foreign direct investment leads and facilitating investment opportunities in priority sectors, including tourism, the blue economy, fisheries, financial services, yachting and marine-related activities.

Prior to joining the Government of Seychelles, Ms Estico worked internationally in business development, sales, real estate and public relations. She served as a Sales Executive with Caudwell in Antibes, France, working on the Le Provençal luxury residence development, and previously worked with RealAdvisor in Geneva, where she was responsible for the Spanish and later the United States markets.

Ms Estico also worked as an International PR Executive with MC Group P.R&Advertising Agency in Berlin, Germany, where she was involved in tourism-related communications and contributed to the preparation of proposals for the Seychelles Tourism Board. Earlier in her career, she served as a Brand Tourism Ambassador for Seychelles and worked alongside the Seychelles Tourism Board's marketing department, representing the country at major international tourism trade fairs and other engagements.

Ms Estico holds a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations and Communications from EU Business School Barcelona/Geneva. She is multilingual, with proficiency in Kreol, English, Spanish and French.

Her appointment takes effect on 1st October 2026.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.