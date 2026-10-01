Solar, Storage And The New Realities Shaping Commercial & Industrial Energy Decisions

The conversation around commercial and industrial energy has moved well beyond whether businesses should invest in renewable power.

Across Africa, energy users are increasingly weighing questions around cost, security of supply, carbon compliance, financing, energy efficiency and the commercial value of storage. At the same time, project developers and investors are under pressure to demonstrate stronger business cases, credible energy claims and clearer pathways from ambition to implementation.

These themes are explored in Solar&Storage Industry Insights Volume, published by ESI Africa ( ), part of VUKA Group, bringing together analysis, industry perspectives and practical insights for businesses operating within the evolving energy transition.

Explore the Solar&Storage Industry Insights Volume ( )

From renewable ambition to better energy decisions

For commercial and industrial energy users, the challenge is multidimensional. Solar remains an important part of the solution, but organisations must also understand how projects are financed, how energy efficiency can reduce demand before new generation is built, where storage creates measurable commercial value and how sustainability commitments translate into credible reporting and compliance.

Webinar series

ESI Africa is extending these conversations through a series of webinars focused on some of the practical issues facing C&I customers and project teams.

Carbon compliance and credible energy claims: What C&I customers must get right examines the importance of credible carbon and renewable energy claims for organisations facing increased scrutiny of their decarbonisation strategies. Watch the webinar on demand ( )

Solar funding for dummies: Approaches and speedy options, looks at the financing routes available to organisations considering solar projects, and the decisions that can influence how quickly projects move forward. Watch the webinar on-demand ( )

Case studies in C&I energy efficiency: This discussion shifts the focus to reducing consumption, examining practical examples of how businesses can improve efficiency, and manage energy costs and strengthen operational performance. Watch the webinar on-demand ( )

Moving projects from discussion to delivery

The same questions are shaping face-to-face industry discussions. At the C&I Energy + Storage Summit Johannesburg ( ), taking place on 28 and 29 October 2026 at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton, energy users, project developers, financiers and solution providers will examine the strategies businesses are using to improve power security and manage rising energy costs.

The programme moves from energy efficiency and demand management through to onsite generation, diversified energy sourcing and energy storage. It also examines the commercial value of storage beyond backup power, including peak shaving, demand charge management, resilience, renewable firming and hybrid solar-plus-BESS models.

Explore the C&I Energy + Storage Summit Johannesburg ( )

The conversation extends to Zimbabwe on 17 November 2026, where the C&I Energy + Storage Summit Zimbabwe will be co-located with Zimbabwe Mining Week at Rainbow Towers in Harare.

With reliable energy capacity central to mining development and industrial growth, the one-day summit will connect mining companies, energy users, project developers, investors and solution providers around renewable energy, storage, project finance, operational cost containment and secure power supply.

Request more information about C&I Energy + Storage Summit Zimbabwe ( )

Bringing capital and projects into the same conversation

Technology alone will not determine the pace of Africa's energy transition. Projects must also attract capital, demonstrate bankability and connect with the organisations able to help deliver them.

The Project&Investment Network, in partnership with the African Infrastructure Elites annual magazine, creates a platform for project owners, investors, financiers and solution providers to connect around power, energy and infrastructure opportunities, with a focus on moving viable projects closer to investment and implementation.

Explore the Project&Investment Network ( )

Recognising the projects already changing African infrastructure

While new projects move through development and financing pipelines, ESI Africa is also looking for the projects and people already demonstrating what successful infrastructure delivery can look like.

The African Infrastructure Elites: Projects and People magazine recognises leadership and project excellence across Africa's infrastructure sectors, documenting the initiatives, partnerships and individuals helping turn complex energy, water and transport challenges into tangible outcomes.

Nominations provide organisations and industry professionals with an opportunity to put forward deserving projects and leaders for recognition and to contribute to a wider record of African infrastructure achievements.

Explore the African Infrastructure Elites and submit a nomination ( )

What comes next for energy storage?

Storage is rapidly becoming a bigger part of the commercial energy conversation as businesses assess where batteries can provide resilience, tariff optimisation, renewable integration and new commercial value.

ESI Africa's forthcoming Energy&Storage Industry Insights Volume 2026 will take a deeper look at the technologies, projects, investment considerations and market developments shaping the next phase of the sector.

Join the Energy&Storage Industry Insights Volume 2026 waiting list ( )

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.

About ESI Africa:

ESI Africa is a leading multimedia platform serving Africa's power, energy, water, transport and utility sectors. Through industry analysis, interviews, webinars, special reports and multimedia content, ESI Africa connects sector professionals with the people, projects, technologies and developments shaping infrastructure across the continent. ESI Africa forms part of VUKA Group.



About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group connects people and organisations to information and each other, creating opportunities for meaningful business connections across key industries in Africa. Through conferences, exhibitions, digital platforms, media and targeted industry networks, VUKA Group brings together decision-makers, innovators, investors and industry stakeholders to support business growth and development across the continent.