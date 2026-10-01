Kidney Stone Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034

The global kidney stone market size was valued at USD 2.84 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 2.96 billion in 2026 to USD 4.15 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the kidney stone market with a market share of 38.4% in 2025.

Kidney stone, also known as nephrolithiasis or renal calculi, is a hard and crystalline mineral deposit that develops within the kidneys. These stones exhibit variability in both size and shape and can cause intense discomfort as they traverse the urinary tract. Kidney stones can develop due to an imbalance in urine composition, specifically in the levels of calcium, oxalate, and uric acid.

2025 Market Size: USD 2.84 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 2.96 billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 4.15 billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 4.3%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 38.4% Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 7.89%

By Type Leading Segment: Calcium Oxalate Stones Market Share in 2025: 58.3% By Treatment Fastest growing segment: Ureteroscopy CAGR: 7.26% (2026-2034) By Diagnosis Leading Segment: Ultrasound Market Share in 2025: 25.8%

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AI-Powered Stone Detection Improves Diagnostic Accuracy and Treatment Planning

The growing need for precise stone identification and effective surgical planning is encouraging the adoption of AI-assisted imaging systems that detect, classify, and measure kidney stones during minimally invasive procedures, supporting market demand for advanced diagnostic technologies. In November 2025, a study published in npj Digital Medicine evaluated an AI-assisted flexible ureteroscopy system that achieved 92.2%–95.3% diagnostic accuracy in a 100-case clinical validation, while external validation across 80 cases produced accuracy rates of 86.8%–92.2% for different stone types. These capabilities can help urologists assess stone characteristics and residual fragments during surgery, supporting more informed treatment decisions and strengthening the role of AI in kidney stone care.

Thulium Fiber Laser Technology Advances Minimally Invasive Stone Removal

The need for effective stone fragmentation with reduced procedural burden is encouraging the adoption of thulium fiber laser technology in minimally invasive kidney stone treatment. The European Association of Urology's urolithiasis guidelines recognize thulium fiber lasers as an established option for ureteroscopy, with evidence indicating clinical outcomes comparable to holmium:YAG lasers, although superiority is not conclusively established. Continued refinement of laser systems can expand treatment options for urologists and support market growth as hospitals and specialist centers adopt advanced technologies for endoscopic stone management.

Rising Kidney Stone Incidence and Expanding Urology Treatment Capacity Drive Kidney Stone Market Growth

The growing burden of kidney stones increases demand for diagnostic services, medications, and procedures that support effective stone management. Recurrent stone formation and complications such as urinary obstruction can lead to repeated hospital visits and a greater need for urological care. These clinical requirements support demand for imaging systems, ureteroscopes, and treatments such as extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy. For example, patients with ureteral stones may require ureteroscopy to remove stones and restore urine flow, supporting market demand for kidney stone treatment technologies.

Greater investment in urology departments and specialized treatment centers increases the availability of services for patients with kidney stones. Hospitals require endoscopic instruments, lithotripsy systems, and related surgical equipment to manage stones of different sizes and locations. Improved access to these facilities allows more patients to receive appropriate interventions, while creating procurement opportunities for medical device manufacturers. For example, hospitals establishing endourology services may invest in flexible ureteroscopes and laser lithotripsy equipment, supporting market expansion across the healthcare sector.

Treatment-Related Risks and Shortages of Urological Specialists Constrain Kidney Stone Market Adoption

The risk of bleeding, infection, and injury to the urinary tract can make patients and healthcare providers cautious about invasive kidney stone treatments. Potential complications may require additional monitoring, follow-up procedures, or longer recovery periods, increasing the overall burden of treatment. These concerns can encourage eligible patients to postpone interventions or prefer conservative management when clinically appropriate. Such hesitation can restrict market adoption of certain surgical and device-based treatment options.

The limited availability of trained urologists and professionals skilled in advanced stone-removal procedures can restrict access to specialized kidney stone care. Hospitals in underserved and rural areas may lack the expertise required to operate advanced endoscopic and laser-based systems, limiting the range of treatments they can offer. Patients may need referrals to larger medical centers, resulting in delays and additional travel costs. These access barriers can slow market penetration of advanced treatment technologies, particularly in regions with limited specialist capacity.

Personalized Prevention Services and Digital Stone Analysis Create New Kidney Stone Market Opportunities

Diagnostic laboratories and kidney care providers can expand into personalized stone prevention through metabolic assessments that identify individual risk factors for recurring kidney stones. At-home urine testing and tailored clinical reports allow providers to extend services beyond the initial diagnosis and treatment episode. Labcorp's Litholink service offers 24-hour urine testing with patient-specific results and treatment guidance, demonstrating an established commercial model for this approach. Repeat testing, laboratory partnerships, and follow-up services create revenue opportunities for diagnostic providers and specialized kidney care businesses.

Medical technology companies can develop software that analyzes diagnostic images to support stone measurement, treatment planning, and post-procedure monitoring. Automated image analysis can help clinicians assess stone size and location, while digital follow-up tools can support the tracking of residual fragments and recurrence. Healthcare software vendors can generate revenue through hospital licensing, imaging-system integration, and subscription-based clinical tools. These solutions can strengthen market differentiation for providers offering connected diagnostic and treatment-planning technologies.

Fragmented Clinical Evidence and Complex Regulatory Pathways Challenge Kidney Stone Market Innovation

Limited multicenter research and inconsistent clinical outcomes make it difficult for medical device companies to demonstrate the effectiveness of new kidney stone technologies. A 2026 analysis of 57 interventional trials found that 38 were single-center studies, highlighting gaps in broader clinical validation. Such evidence limitations can complicate product development, delay clinical acceptance, and increase the resources required to establish treatment effectiveness. These factors can slow market adoption and make it harder for companies to commercialize innovative kidney stone solutions across healthcare settings.

Diverse medical device regulations across countries increase the time and resources required to launch lithotripsy systems, stone retrieval devices, and diagnostic technologies. Country-specific submissions, clinical evidence requirements, and compliance procedures can extend commercialization timelines and increase development costs. For example, a manufacturer entering multiple international markets may need to adapt product documentation and satisfy different approval requirements in each jurisdiction. These hurdles can delay market expansion and make international growth more difficult, particularly for smaller manufacturers with limited regulatory resources.

The calcium oxalate stones segment held the dominant market share of 58.3%, reflecting the substantial prevalence of this stone type and its importance in kidney stone diagnosis and treatment. Its market position is supported by the need for clinical evaluation, treatment, and recurrence management among affected patients. Meanwhile, uric acid stones represent the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period 2026-2034. The struvite kidney stones segment contributes to market demand through the diagnosis and treatment of stones associated with urinary tract infections. Cystine stones, linked to an inherited metabolic condition, require specialized management, while calcium phosphate stones contribute to demand for diagnostic assessment and treatment options tailored to stone composition.

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The extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) segment held the dominant market share of 34.2%, supported by its use in breaking kidney stones into smaller fragments that can pass through the urinary tract. Its non-invasive approach for appropriately selected patients contributes to its role in the kidney stone treatment market. The ureteroscopy segment is the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Its growth is supported by its application in directly locating and treating stones within the urinary tract. Medications are used to manage symptoms and, in selected cases, support stone passage or help prevent recurrence. Percutaneous nephrolithotomy serves patients with larger or complex stones and provides a treatment option through a small incision in the back.

The CT scan segment held the dominant market share of 39.6% and is also the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Its ability to provide detailed imaging of the urinary tract and help identify a stone's location, size, and burden supports its use in kidney stone diagnosis. Ultrasound offers a radiation-free imaging option and is particularly useful in selected patient groups and follow-up assessments. Intravenous pyelography uses contrast imaging to visualize the urinary tract, while X-ray imaging can help identify certain types of kidney stones and monitor their progression or treatment.

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North America accounted for the largest share of the kidney stone market at 38.4% in 2025, supported by established urology services, widespread access to diagnostic imaging, and demand for minimally invasive stone-removal procedures. The region's market outlook is also shaped by recurring stone formation and the need for follow-up care, including imaging, prevention strategies, and treatment for recurrent cases. The U.S. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases reports that kidney stones affect approximately 11% of men and 6% of women in the United States at least once in their lifetime.

The U.S. market is supported by the substantial lifetime burden of kidney stones and the continuing need for diagnosis and treatment. Future demand is likely to be influenced by prevention and recurrence-management needs, as patients who have experienced kidney stones face an increased risk of developing them again.

Canada's kidney stone market is positioned to benefit from ongoing demand for urological assessment and treatment, particularly as stone disease requires both acute intervention and follow-up care. The country's future market outlook will also depend on access to diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive procedures across its healthcare system.

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The Asia-Pacific kidney stone market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.89% during the forecast period 2026–2034, driven by a large patient base, changing dietary and lifestyle patterns, and greater demand for urological diagnosis and treatment. The region's market growth is supported by increasing attention to stone recurrence, improved clinical guidelines, and wider use of minimally invasive treatment approaches.

Japan's kidney stone market received support from the publication of an updated urinary-stone clinical practice guideline in February 2025. Developed by Japanese urological societies, the guideline incorporates systematic reviews and updated recommendations across 12 clinical questions, supporting evidence-based management of urinary stone disease.

A 2025 study examining the burden of urolithiasis in China, India, and the United States used Global Burden of Disease data to assess disease patterns and project trends through 2050. This focus on the long-term burden of stone disease highlights the importance of sustained diagnosis, treatment, and recurrence management in China's kidney stone market.

India's kidney stone market is influenced by the country's substantial burden of urolithiasis and the need for accessible diagnosis and treatment. A 2025 comparative study examining disease burden and projections through 2050 included India alongside China and the United States, reinforcing the relevance of long-term disease management and healthcare planning.

South Korea's kidney stone market is supported by the ongoing need to manage urinary stone disease and its recurrence. National Health Insurance-based research has documented a substantial burden of urolithiasis in the country, including repeat episodes, highlighting the continuing role of diagnostic services, stone-removal procedures, and preventive follow-up.

Europe accounted for 27.1% of the kidney stone market in 2025, supported by established healthcare infrastructure, access to urological specialists, and the availability of diagnostic imaging and stone-removal procedures. Future demand will be influenced by the need to manage recurrent stones and by environmental and lifestyle factors associated with stone formation. Climate-related increases in heat exposure may also heighten the importance of hydration and prevention strategies.

The UK kidney stone market is likely to be influenced by future increases in heat exposure and the associated need to manage dehydration-related risks. The NHS advises adults to drink 2.5–3 litres of water daily as part of kidney stone prevention, underscoring the role of hydration guidance alongside clinical treatment.

Germany's kidney stone market is positioned to benefit from continued demand for diagnostic and urological services, particularly for patients with recurrent stones. Future market requirements will also reflect the need for prevention and follow-up care, as well as the availability of minimally invasive treatment options.

France's kidney stone market is expected to remain shaped by the need for timely diagnosis, treatment, and recurrence prevention. Future healthcare demand will depend in part on access to urological care and the management of risk factors such as inadequate fluid intake and metabolic conditions.

The Middle East kidney stone market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period 2026–2034, supported by demand for urological care and the need to address stone formation associated with dehydration and hot climatic conditions. Healthcare investment and improvements in diagnostic and treatment services are also relevant to the region's market outlook.

The UAE kidney stone market is shaped by the clinical importance of hydration and stone prevention in a hot, arid environment. Demand for diagnostic assessment and treatment is reinforced by the need to identify and manage urinary stones, while preventive care remains relevant for reducing recurrence.

Africa's kidney stone market is influenced by the burden of urinary stone disease and variation in access to diagnosis and treatment. A systematic review published in BMC Nephrology found a pooled urolithiasis prevalence of 9.4% among hospital-visiting patients in sub-Saharan African studies; kidney stones were the most common urinary-tract stone location. The findings highlight the need for improved diagnostic capacity and access to urological care, although the estimate is hospital-based and should not be interpreted as a population-wide prevalence rate.

The Kidney Stone Market features a competitive mix of medical device manufacturers, urology specialists, and diagnostic imaging companies providing technologies for stone detection, fragmentation, and removal. The market ecosystem includes ureteroscopes, laser lithotripsy systems, extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) equipment, and stone retrieval devices. Key players include Boston Scientific Corporation, Convergent Laser Technologies, DirexGroup, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and C.R. Bard Inc. These companies participate in different areas of kidney stone management, with Boston Scientific offering a broad urology portfolio, Convergent Laser Technologies specializing in laser systems, and DirexGroup and Siemens serving the market through lithotripsy and medical technology solutions.

Established players compete through clinical performance, product innovation, broad treatment portfolios, and relationships with hospitals and urology specialists. Boston Scientific leverages its range of stone management technologies, while Convergent Laser Technologies focuses on laser-based treatment systems. DirexGroup competes in lithotripsy equipment, Siemens Healthcare contributes medical imaging and healthcare technologies, and BD draws on its urology-related product portfolio

Boston Scientific Corporation Convergent Laser Technologies DirexGroup Siemens Healthcare GmbH C.R. Bard Inc. Cook Medical Inc. Dornier MedTech GmbH Richard Wolf Medical Instruments Corporation Olympus Corporation Stryker Corporation

April 2026: Olympus Corporation strengthened its urology portfolio by launching enhanced digital ureteroscopes and stone retrieval devices to support minimally invasive treatment of kidney stones. February 2026: Dornier MedTech expanded its lithotripsy solutions by introducing advanced extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) systems featuring improved imaging guidance and treatment precision. September 2025: Cook Medical introduced upgraded stone extraction devices and urological access products designed to enhance procedural efficiency and improve patient outcomes during kidney stone treatment. May 2025: Coloplast strengthened its urology portfolio by expanding products supporting kidney stone management and postoperative urinary care, reinforcing its presence in minimally invasive urological procedures.