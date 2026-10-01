Mahindra Auto Sales Rise 15 Pc, Hyundai Motor India Sales Hit Record High In September

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Auto majors posted robust September sales in India on Thursday as Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai Motor India reported double‐digit growth driven in part by strong SUV demand.

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited said total auto sales for September stood at 1,14,874 vehicles, up 15 per cent year‐on‐year including exports.

Domestic utility vehicle (UV) sales rose 14 per cent to 64,092 units, while commercial vehicle domestic sales stood at 30,420, also up 14 per cent.

"Adding to this momentum, we are proud to have crossed the milestone of 1 lakh billing of our Electric Origin SUVs since launch,” said Dr Velusamy R, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited.

In the commercial vehicle segment, sales of light commercial vehicles under 2 tonnes stood at 4,044 units in September, up 19 per cent, while 2–3.5 tonne LCVs posted 26,376 units sales, up 13 per cent. Three‐wheeler sales, including electric models, rose 26 per cent to 16,343 units.

Year to date sales of light commercial vehicles under 2 tonnes till September rose 30 per cent, while sales of 2–3.5 tonne LCVs rose 18 per cent.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) reported its highest‐ever monthly total sales since inception at 77,916 units in September, with a robust YoY growth of 10.8 per cent. Monthly domestic sales stood at 57,166 units up 10.9 per cent YoY and exports touched 20,750 units up 10.4 per cent YoY.

“This number surpasses our previous record achieved in July 2026 well-rounded growth across domestic and exports markets is a testament to the strong appeal of our product portfolio and our commitment to delivering world-class mobility solutions in India and across global markets," said Tarun Garg, MD & CEO - HMIL.

Garg said the company is expecting sustained customer enthusiasm during the festive season, also supported by the opening of bookings for the Hyundai BAYON.