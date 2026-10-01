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Lithuanian President Warns of Coordinated Anti-Muslim Incidents
(MENAFN) Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has raised concerns that a series of anti-Muslim incidents in the country may be connected rather than occurring independently, according to reports.
Nauseda said the repeated incidents over a short period raised questions about whether they were being deliberately organized.
"The recurrence of incidents – both alleged and real – over a relatively short period of time leads me to believe that these are not random outbursts of emotion, but campaigns for which orchestrators should be sought," Nauseda told LNK television on Wednesday.
His comments followed two separate incidents in Vilnius in September. In one case, a Quran was publicly burned, while in another, a group of bikers protested outside a mosque during Muslim prayers while displaying a pig’s head.
Authorities opened investigations into both incidents as they examined the circumstances surrounding the events.
Nauseda emphasized that Lithuania should preserve peaceful coexistence among people from different religious and cultural backgrounds.
The president acknowledged that migration remained an important issue for Lithuania but rejected actions such as displaying pig heads as an appropriate way to address concerns surrounding migration.
He also cautioned against framing migration issues through divisions between Christian and non-Christian countries, saying such an approach could deepen social tensions.
"Yes, there are issues related to additional tensions because people come from a completely [different] cultural environment, but they are not automatically bad people in themselves or people who wish ill upon Lithuania," Nauseda said.
He added that the focus should be on addressing migration as a broader issue rather than targeting particular nationalities or countries.
"We should not fight against nationalities or countries; we should fight against the overall influx of migration," he added.
Nauseda said the repeated incidents over a short period raised questions about whether they were being deliberately organized.
"The recurrence of incidents – both alleged and real – over a relatively short period of time leads me to believe that these are not random outbursts of emotion, but campaigns for which orchestrators should be sought," Nauseda told LNK television on Wednesday.
His comments followed two separate incidents in Vilnius in September. In one case, a Quran was publicly burned, while in another, a group of bikers protested outside a mosque during Muslim prayers while displaying a pig’s head.
Authorities opened investigations into both incidents as they examined the circumstances surrounding the events.
Nauseda emphasized that Lithuania should preserve peaceful coexistence among people from different religious and cultural backgrounds.
The president acknowledged that migration remained an important issue for Lithuania but rejected actions such as displaying pig heads as an appropriate way to address concerns surrounding migration.
He also cautioned against framing migration issues through divisions between Christian and non-Christian countries, saying such an approach could deepen social tensions.
"Yes, there are issues related to additional tensions because people come from a completely [different] cultural environment, but they are not automatically bad people in themselves or people who wish ill upon Lithuania," Nauseda said.
He added that the focus should be on addressing migration as a broader issue rather than targeting particular nationalities or countries.
"We should not fight against nationalities or countries; we should fight against the overall influx of migration," he added.
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