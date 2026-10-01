IFS To Showcase AI-Powered Industrial Transformation At AI Everything Abu Dhabi 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October, 2026: IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, will showcase how artificial intelligence can move beyond experimentation to deliver measurable outcomes across asset-intensive industries at AI Everything Abu Dhabi taking place at ADNEC Centre on 6–7 October 2026. This is especially relevant at a time when the Middle East is increasing its investment in critical infrastructure, energy, transport, utilities, aviation, defence, manufacturing and data centres and the opportunity is building towards organizations implementing AI not just to provide insights but help make quick decisions and improve asset performance. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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At AI Everything Abu Dhabi, IFS will have working demonstrations of its Industrial AI capabilities, including IFS Loops Digital Workers platform which will showcase how AI can execute tasks across business systems, IFS Nexus Black Resolve will highlight how faults can be captured with images and voice before AI can provide a diagnosis and guided repair steps. While the IFS Operational Intelligence will demonstrate how degrading equipment can be spotted and raising a resulting work request.

Rahul Misra, SVP & MD, IFS MEA, said,“We are witnessing a phenomenal growth of large-scale infrastructure investments in the Middle East. These asset heavy projects are being viewed for long term economic growth. They are focused on asset performance, high level of resilience and more importantly to be intelligent systems. We see great opportunity to contribute to this phase with our IFS Industrial AI that is developed to go beyond identifying what is happening and help them make informed decisions and execute actions with our industry specific solutions.”

IFS will also highlight how organisations can approach the transition towards agentic AI responsibly. There is a shift from pilots, to having use cases where digital workers can execute defined processes. As organisations scale these deployments, governance, security, accountability and auditability will become as important as AI capability itself.

Suliman Gaouda, Regional VP – AI, APJMEA from IFS will be presenting on '70% of the workforce doesn't sit at a desk'. It will highlight why the physical economy is the unclaimed category in AI at the event on October 7.

For IFS, it's participation reinforces the company's focus on helping Middle Eastern organisations translate AI investment into practical operational outcomes, connecting intelligence with the people, assets and processes that keep critical industries running. IFS executives will be present at H2-D10 and look forward to meeting organizations across energy and resources, ports and logistics, rail and transport, utilities and power generation including nuclear, data centre operators, aviation MRO, and defence sustainment.

About IFS:

IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI for hardcore businesses that service, power and protect our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AITM to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS's AI-powered platform is fully composable, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to a customer's specific requirements and business evolution. IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of ServiceTM.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector.