Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai Review: Is Director Ram's Fantasy Film Worth A Watch? Check Review

Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai Review: Director Ram brings us Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai starring Nivin Pauly, Anjali, and Soori. We break down the complete movie review in this quick gallery. Check here

Nivin Pauly plays an unnamed character in the film. He appears as an immortal man who has lived for 4,000 years. His love for a woman drives his long life. He searches for his lover across centuries but fails to find her in real life. He sleeps in the last unreserved train compartment on a Diwali night.

He gets a dream then. The woman of his dreams finally appears. Soori enters as the other main character. His character also has no name. He works hard abroad for years to secure his family's future. He returns to his hometown with hard-earned money and gifts.

Soori boards the train and wakes up the sleeping Nivin Pauly. This small incident changes both their journeys. Soori lands in unexpected trouble because he wakes up the immortal man from his dream. The train compartment then becomes the main stage for their arguments, clashes, and journey.

One man carries thousands of years of life experience. The other man lives a normal family-centric life.

These two different worlds collide in one place and create an interesting plot. A small rat also plays a key role in this journey. The rat sometimes separates them and sometimes brings them together.

Does Nivin Pauly find his 4,000-year-old love? Does Soori reach home safely to his family? What happens to the rat caught between them? The rest of the film answers these questions.

The first half mostly takes place inside the train. Soori delivers many comedy dialogues, but they fail to generate big laughs. Soori constantly calls Nivin Pauly "Bro, Bro," and this gets annoying after a point.

You need a lot of patience to cross the first half. The screenplay lacks the expected pace, and this disappoints the viewers. However, the pre-interval and interval blocks create some interest. The forest sequences look especially beautiful on screen.

Cinematography stands out as the biggest strength of the film. The camera captures the scenic beauty and natural landscapes brilliantly. Yuvan Shankar Raja grabs our attention with his music only in a few places. The script does not give enough importance to Anjali's character. The makers could have written her role much better.

Director Ram usually tells beautiful and emotional stories. But you feel something missing in this film. The second half features good scenes where Soori asks Nivin Pauly for life advice. These life lessons feel directed at the audience rather than just the characters. Those specific portions make you think.

Overall, fans of Director Ram and lovers of unique concepts can watch this film once. But the movie offers a very average experience if you expect a fast-paced screenplay and continuous comedy.