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Most EU Workers Encounter Cyber Threats at Work
(MENAFN) A large majority of employees across the European Union have encountered suspicious emails, messages or links while working, according to a survey released Wednesday.
The survey finds that phishing is the most frequently reported cyber threat, with 39% of employees saying they have come across fraudulent messages or websites designed to obtain personal information or unauthorized access.
Phishing involves criminals posing as trusted individuals or organizations in an attempt to persuade victims to disclose sensitive information or open harmful links.
Attempts to obtain personal data are reported by 18% of employees, while 17% encounter malware attacks. Password theft attempts affect 16%, and 15% report exposure to scams generated using artificial intelligence.
The findings also point to a disconnect between employees’ understanding of cybersecurity dangers and their ability to identify threats in practice.
Although 83% of respondents consider the potential impact of cyberattacks serious, fewer than half, at 48%, say they can identify a fake video created using artificial intelligence.
The survey finds that phishing is the most frequently reported cyber threat, with 39% of employees saying they have come across fraudulent messages or websites designed to obtain personal information or unauthorized access.
Phishing involves criminals posing as trusted individuals or organizations in an attempt to persuade victims to disclose sensitive information or open harmful links.
Attempts to obtain personal data are reported by 18% of employees, while 17% encounter malware attacks. Password theft attempts affect 16%, and 15% report exposure to scams generated using artificial intelligence.
The findings also point to a disconnect between employees’ understanding of cybersecurity dangers and their ability to identify threats in practice.
Although 83% of respondents consider the potential impact of cyberattacks serious, fewer than half, at 48%, say they can identify a fake video created using artificial intelligence.
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