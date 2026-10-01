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EU Authorities Target Video Game Firms Over Consumer Rights
(MENAFN) European Union consumer protection authorities launch coordinated measures against video game companies on Wednesday as part of efforts to strengthen protections for gamers, according to the European Commission.
The action, carried out through the Consumer Protection Cooperation Network, follows EU principles on virtual currencies used in games, which seek to improve transparency and fairness in line with consumer protection rules.
The authorities aim to ensure that prices are displayed clearly, prevent companies from concealing costs and reduce the risk of players making unwanted purchases involving virtual currencies.
The initiative also calls for game companies to provide consumers with understandable information before purchases, respect withdrawal rights and apply terms that are fair and easy to understand.
Special attention is being given to vulnerable consumers, including children, with authorities seeking to ensure that gaming companies provide suitable safeguards for these groups.
The Consumer Protection Cooperation Network consists of national consumer protection authorities across the European Union and European Economic Area.
The network is coordinated by the European Commission and works to address violations of consumer protection laws that have an impact across multiple member states.
The action, carried out through the Consumer Protection Cooperation Network, follows EU principles on virtual currencies used in games, which seek to improve transparency and fairness in line with consumer protection rules.
The authorities aim to ensure that prices are displayed clearly, prevent companies from concealing costs and reduce the risk of players making unwanted purchases involving virtual currencies.
The initiative also calls for game companies to provide consumers with understandable information before purchases, respect withdrawal rights and apply terms that are fair and easy to understand.
Special attention is being given to vulnerable consumers, including children, with authorities seeking to ensure that gaming companies provide suitable safeguards for these groups.
The Consumer Protection Cooperation Network consists of national consumer protection authorities across the European Union and European Economic Area.
The network is coordinated by the European Commission and works to address violations of consumer protection laws that have an impact across multiple member states.
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