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Rutte Says NATO Will Defend Every Inch of Its Territory
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte rejects Russian nuclear warnings concerning Kaliningrad on Wednesday, saying the alliance is prepared to protect its territory and that Moscow cannot prevail in a confrontation with NATO.
Speaking at a defense and space summit in Brussels, Rutte emphasizes the alliance’s readiness to respond to any threat.
“We will defend every inch of NATO territory. That threat is not there, and if anything happens, we are ready to counter it,” he said.
His remarks come after reports that Moscow sent a letter warning NATO against any attempt to isolate Kaliningrad, the Russian exclave located between Poland and Lithuania. The reported message allegedly said Russia was prepared to use its full arsenal, including nuclear weapons.
Rutte declines to verify the contents of the reported letter but dismisses concerns over an immediate nuclear threat to the Baltic region.
“We are a defensive alliance. Stop the nuclear threat. This is absolutely not called for and not helpful. And particularly stop the war in Ukraine, which is an unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine,” he said.
Rutte also rejects the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin could defeat NATO.
“Everybody knows that he can never win against NATO. I don't take this seriously.”
Speaking at a defense and space summit in Brussels, Rutte emphasizes the alliance’s readiness to respond to any threat.
“We will defend every inch of NATO territory. That threat is not there, and if anything happens, we are ready to counter it,” he said.
His remarks come after reports that Moscow sent a letter warning NATO against any attempt to isolate Kaliningrad, the Russian exclave located between Poland and Lithuania. The reported message allegedly said Russia was prepared to use its full arsenal, including nuclear weapons.
Rutte declines to verify the contents of the reported letter but dismisses concerns over an immediate nuclear threat to the Baltic region.
“We are a defensive alliance. Stop the nuclear threat. This is absolutely not called for and not helpful. And particularly stop the war in Ukraine, which is an unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine,” he said.
Rutte also rejects the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin could defeat NATO.
“Everybody knows that he can never win against NATO. I don't take this seriously.”
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