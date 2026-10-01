Between Heritage And Modernity: Mubarak Al-Thani Explores Doha Through Architecture

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Msheireb Museums, in collaboration with Al Markhiya Gallery, has unveiled“Between The Architectures”, a solo exhibition by Qatari artist and urban planner Mubarak al-Thani, exploring architecture and urban landscapes as spaces where memory, identity and the experience of place converge.

Held at Mohammed Bin Jassim House, the exhibition brings together a selection of paintings and sculptures through which al-Thani deconstructs, reconstructs and reimagines architectural forms. Geometric structures, repetition, patterns, shifting lines, density, proportion and depth become visual tools for examining how places are built, experienced and remembered.

The works also reflect on the changing relationship between people and the spaces around them, inviting visitors to consider how architecture can preserve memories while continuously adapting to new realities.

Mohammed al Yousef, manager of Operations and Visitor Relations at Msheireb Museums, told reporters the exhibition reflects the institution's commitment to supporting Qatari artists and providing meaningful platforms for their creative work.

“Between The Architectures reflects our commitment at Msheireb Museums to supporting Qatari artists and creating meaningful spaces for their work to engage with our heritage,” he said.

“Through exhibitions such as this, we aim to connect Qatar's architectural heritage with contemporary creative expression, while giving audiences new ways to experience the evolving story of our city.”

For al-Thani, the exhibition is closely connected to Doha itself and the coexistence of its heritage and contemporary identity.

“Doha is a city that holds two timelines at once. Heritage and the contemporary sit side by side, and my work lives in that same space, between what is built and what is remembered,” he said.

“It is an honour to present my work at Msheireb Museums in collaboration with Al Markhiya Gallery, in the heart of Doha. My work reflects on the architecture and spaces that contain us and respond to our needs.”

He added that presenting the works in Msheireb carries a particular significance, as the exhibition returns them to an environment that helped inspire his artistic exploration.

“Today, these works find themselves in Msheireb, returning to the very place that inspired them, as though they have come home to the source of their inspiration,” al-Thani said.

The exhibition, presented in collaboration with Al Markhiya Gallery, underlines a shared commitment to nurturing Qatar's creative community and creating opportunities for contemporary Qatari artists to engage with the country's cultural and architectural heritage.

Anas Kutit, managing director of Al Markhiya Gallery, said al-Thani's dual perspective as an urban planner and artist gives his practice a distinctive dimension.

“What makes Mubarak al-Thani's practice so compelling is the perspective he brings as both an urban planner and an artist,” Kutit said.“His understanding of how cities are structured, how they grow, and how they evolve gives his work a unique depth.”

He said“Between the Architectures” allows al-Thani's artistic vision to engage simultaneously with a historic setting and Doha's rapidly changing urban landscape.

The exhibition reflects Al Markhiya Gallery's broader aim of connecting contemporary Qatari artists with spaces and institutions that add new layers of meaning to their work and encourage dialogue between art, heritage and society.

Through“Between the Architectures”, visitors are encouraged to look beyond architecture as merely the physical spaces they inhabit and consider its deeper role in shaping memory, identity and their understanding of the places they call home.

Msheireb Museums Al Markhiya Gallery architecture