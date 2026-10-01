Nadine Njeim Wears MARLI At DJWE

MENAFN - Gulf Times) MARLI New York's regional brand ambassador Nadine Njeim visits the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2026 for its 22nd annual luxury showcase, wearing a newly unveiled high style jewellery set, DARLI Aurora.

The set consists of three pieces: an 18K white gold necklace, bracelet, and earrings, each adorned with diamonds and a vibrant combination of pink, purple, and blue sapphires.

Together, the three pieces create a striking and harmonious expression of colour, contemporary elegance, and MARLI New York's distinctive high style jewellery aesthetic.

MARLI Nadine Njeim Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2026