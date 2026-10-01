Nadine Njeim Wears MARLI At DJWE
The set consists of three pieces: an 18K white gold necklace, bracelet, and earrings, each adorned with diamonds and a vibrant combination of pink, purple, and blue sapphires.
Together, the three pieces create a striking and harmonious expression of colour, contemporary elegance, and MARLI New York's distinctive high style jewellery aesthetic.MARLI Nadine Njeim Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment